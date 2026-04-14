BMW's Weird, Wonderful And Controversial iX Is Dead In The U.S.

I'm a big fan of the BMW iX. I said as much in my review of the facelifted electric crossover last year. However, for every enlightened individual like me, there were plenty of folks in the dark, complaining that it was too ugly and too expensive. Well, those naysayers are about to have a really good day, because BMW is ending the sale of the iX in the U.S., marking one of the final pieces of the old EV puzzle to be phased out as BMW gears up for the full embrace of its Neue Klasse lineup.

The news was first reported by BMWBlog, and a spokesperson for the company told Jalopnik that it's transitioning away from vehicles like the BMW iX, which runs on the company's CLAR architecture (along with the i4 and a host of other Bimmers), to make way for EVs that run on the Neue Klasse platform, the first of which to hit the U.S. will be the iX3. Still, the automaker didn't undersell what the iX has meant to the company in the U.S. since its introduction for the 2022 model year:

We are proud of what we have accomplished with the BMW iX. Since its introduction, it has served as a technological showcase, pushing the boundaries of design, manufacturing, sustainability, and circularity. Our success in the U.S. is driven by a broad and flexible powertrain portfolio that allows us to navigate a dynamic environment while continuing to evolve our lineup. As part of this progression, we are concluding U.S. allocation of the BMW iX as we prepare for the next generation of our fully electric vehicles.

There is some reprieve for iX-heads out there, though. It's still available in the U.S. as long as dealer supplies last, and it's going to continue to be sold in other markets. Right now, it's not exactly clear which ones those are or how long BMW expects to still have them available.