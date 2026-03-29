How Dodge Transformed The Viper From Twitchy Beast To Predictable Handler

The Dodge Viper (especially the first iteration) is either remembered fondly for its brawny output and unique looks, or less favorably as a machine of death disguised to look like a sports car. The first Viper was essentially the opposite of an Italian exotic like a Ferrari: It was noisy, hot to the touch in certain places because of its side pipe exhaust, lacked basic features like air conditioning, and its engine prioritized sheer brute force over any semblance of refinement. You can still get your hands on this staple of the 1990s, but understand that buying a Dodge Viper will never be a great investment, though some argue you should do it anyway.

One of the chief complaints when the early-'90s first generation launched was its unforgiving handling characteristics, which caused even seasoned reviewers to lose control during testing. The suspension was likely one of the culprits, with its fully independent setup feeling stiff and less predictable when pushing the car's limits.

That SR-I Viper also suffered from tramlining, which is when grooves in the road have a profound effect on the car's control, pulling it in different directions. Oh, and it didn't feature stability or traction control, meaning drivers were on their own in terms of taming the car. These issues, among others, gave some behind the wheel of the first-generation Viper a distinctly uncomfortable feeling that loss of control was ever imminent.

So Dodge made some big adjustments for the SR-II in 1995 that addressed many of the concerns. The Viper's frame was stiffened up, reducing its tendency to twist under force, while aluminum suspension components replaced the previous heavier ones and were relocated, prioritizing control. Finally, the suspension was adjusted to reduce tramlining.