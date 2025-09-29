Who Invented The V8 Engine? (And No, It Didn't Come From America)

Detroit's battle cry reverberates with the rumble of eight cylinders — Camaros, Mustangs, Challengers, all burbling that unmistakable muscle-car thunder. The American V8 is an icon, and you'd be forgiven for believing that V8s originated on American soil, inspiring muscle car enthusiasts' hopes and dreams. Truth is, the V8 has more humble beginnings — in France. Yep, the first V8 didn't come from the U.S. at all. It was French, born in 1902, a whole three decades before Chevy and Ford were duking it out over the same kind of engines in the 1930s.

Called the Antoinette, it was designed to power aircraft and racing boats instead of being built for smoking tires and drag races. The engineer behind its conception was Léon Levavasseur, who dreamed up a 13.8-liter gas-injected, water-cooled, 80-horsepower, 90-degree V8 for aviation, and patented the idea in 1902. The first flight hadn't even taken place yet, but Levavasseur's financial backer and friend, industrialist Jules Gastambide, thought that the engine should be built first. This pioneering idea would pave the path for Levavasseur's engines to be produced between 1903 and 1912.

The Antoinette was used in competition speedboasts first, and it was in 1904 that it made it to the earliest aircraft. It wasn't until 1912 that the U.S. would get its taste of the first V8 in an automobile, and a proper production V8 was introduced by Cadillac in 1914. As we pointed out while tracing the roots of the Hemi engine, a transition from marine engines to automobiles seems to have been the theme back then.