Elon Musk Once Again Teases A Roadster That'll Never Come, But It Doesn't Matter Since Profits Are Up

Tesla's profits rose in the first quarter of 2026, thanks mostly to a strong rebound from car sales after a huge dip in 2025. It seems the average consumer has a memory about as long as a goldfish, and because of that, most of CEO Elon Musk's transgressions over the past year-and-a-half have been all but forgiven forgotten. His alignment with far-right politicians around the world? What are you talking about? His constant attacks against our trans loved ones? Did that happen? His allowing Twitter to become a cesspool of hate and garbage? Irrelevant. All that matters is that the stock goes up, and the cars "can drive themselves."

All that is to say, Tesla says it earned $477 million in the first quarter — up 17% from a year ago, and revenue rose to $22.39 billion. That was led by a 16% increase in automotive revenues. Still, profits and revenue are well below their peak as legacy automakers and Chinese companies gobble up market share. So, to juice the numbers a bit, Musk turned to his old friend: the second-generation Roadster. As I'm sure you remember, it was initially made available for reservation back in 2017. Oh, what a time that was. From Business Insider:

[T]he CEO said the company might unveil its next-generation Roadster "in a month or so." "It requires a lot of testing and validation before we can actually have a demo and not have something go wrong with the demo," Musk said. "But I think it will be one of the most exciting product unveils ever." Musk said eventually the Roadster would be the only human-driven car in Tesla's lineup, adding that while he doesn't expect it to have a huge impact on the company's revenue, "it is very cool." [...] Musk said in October the car could be unveiled before the end of the year, only to say a month later that the demo day was tentatively planned for April 1, 2026. In mid-March, Musk said it would "probably" come in late April, only to delay it once again.

The Roadster wasn't the only goofy thing Musk mentioned, of course. He reiterated that the company's future lies less with cars and more with getting people to take a ride in Tesla's self-driving taxis. The Associated Press reports that Tesla claims robotaxi miles doubled in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of last year, and they're currently running in San Francisco and three Texas cities. We're not so sure.