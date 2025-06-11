Musk Goes Crawling Back

Elon Musk burned his bridge with President Donald Trump last week, claiming the sitting President was in Jeffery Epstein's files who only got the job thanks to Musk's graciousness and campaign spending. This would be a pretty wild thing for any other businessperson in history to say about any other President, but such is what passes for normal in 2025. Now, though, Musk is doing his best seventh grade science fair as he attempts to build a new bridge out of marshmallows and popsicle sticks. From Reuters:

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk said on Wednesday he regretted some of the posts he made last week about U.S. President Donald Trump as they had gone "too far", the latest sign of a tentative reconciliation between the two men. ... Musk has since deleted some posts critical of Trump, including one signaling support for impeaching the president. Sources close to the world's richest man say his anger has started to subside and that he may want to repair the relationship. Company and market analysts suggested Musk's tone could reflect a desire to protect his businesses. "I regret some of my posts about President Donald Trump last week. They went too far," Musk wrote in a post on his social media platform X on Wednesday, without saying which specific posts he was talking about.

I, for one, would probably not resume being friends with a guy I already didn't like, who then took to his social media platform to imply I was a pedophile, but that's just me.