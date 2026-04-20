These Are The Cars That Can Do It All, According To Jalopnik Readers
I asked the commentariat of Jalopnik over the weekend which single car they would pick to serve all of their driving needs if they had to downsize their home garage into a single vehicle. Unsurprisingly, very few of you picked a three-row SUV, which seems to be the average answer chosen by normies every day. With declining economic forecasts and millions living over-leveraged lives, perhaps this is a time to reflect on minimalism and get rid of a few vehicles to find the one that really fits your lifestyle. Or maybe not.
Only one Jalopnik reader had the correct answer to my question posed on Saturday. Commenter Paul M said simply RAV-4 Hybrid, and that has to be it. There's nothing else on the market today that could do 99% of the work that 99% of the population needs it to. Fortunately (unfortunately?) we have differing tastes and not all of us want to drive a lifted Prius in greyscale for the rest of our lives. Just because this is the correct answer doesn't mean it's the best answer.
The vast majority of the comments boiled down into one of five categories, Porsches, wagons, EVs, hot hatches, and trucks. Some of these picks can be in multiple categories, but pretty much all of you picked something that fits this group. It's amazing after all these years how reliable, and perhaps predictable, the Jalopnik readership can still be. Check out what the answers look like below. So, without further ado, these are my favorite answers submitted by our readers this weekend:
The Porsches to do it all
I only ever have one car. Currently a Gt3.
Suggested by: Fluffy_Black_Dog
I like the cut of your jib, sir.
Porsche 911 Turbo
Taking 3 other adults with you? Sorry the other couple is going to have to walk, they are annoying af anyways. Trying to tow a boat? Leave it docked at the lakehouse instead. Your buddy needs help hauling his junk? Sorry pal, maybe someone else has a truck you can borrow.
Suggested by: Fly
If you're looking for something a little more comfortable and versatile than the GT3, but still fast as all get out, I can't recommend a 911 Turbo enough.
My Boxster S. Costco runs? Twice the trunks = twice the stuff (kinda), plus the rear one keeps rotisserie chickens warm. Road trip? Nah, I'll fly. Only 2 seats? I have a husband and a boyfriend but only like the latter. Dog friendly? Very!!! Fun to drive? Yep. MPGs? Great on the highway... Insurance? I've never had a ticket. Snow? Idk what that is. CarPlay? Thankfully.
Suggested by: carsten
I daily drove a Porsche Boxster for a few years and you're right, it's an incredibly useful little car if you don't need to haul a bunch of people. I've actually driven mine in the snow, and frequently used it for road trips, and it's pretty good at those things, too!
Porsche Macan. Small enough for city, decent mileage. AWD. Fun to drive. Luxurious enough. Comfortable seats. It's a Porsche.
Suggested by: Joe Luxa
There's a reason Porsche sells so many of these things. They're really competent crossovers that handle better than they have a right to.
Porsche Cayenne 6-speed. Hauls, tows, and does a reasonable impression of a sports car on a canyon road. Not cheap to maintain, but durable.
Suggested by: Commentariat
As a Cayenne owner I don't think the sports car impression is quite ready for prime time, but it's a really good daily.
The wagons to do it all
Cadillac CTS-V wagon with manual transmission.
Suggested by: Michael Rosenfeld
Now that's good wagon.
I had a 2002 WRX wagon that did everything pretty well. I often say it hauled groceries, kids and ass all at the same time. The GR Corolla is similar. That's what I'd pick today.
Suggested by: Music Teacher 17
If you can haul groceries, kids, and ass, what more could you possibly need?
1995 Camry LE V6 Wagon. Roomy, reliable, fast enough to keep up with traffic, and looks fantastic. I also happen to have one.
Suggested by: Bob Ayden
Any car with two rear window wipers sounds like a winner to me. Nice pick!
Toyota Crown Signia – a full-size hybrid wagon (somehow called SUV for marketing purposes) with stellar Toyota reliability and 40mpg. The cargo area is hude and completely flat 6ft+ in length – excellent for hauling stuff and camping. It is somewhat pricey but is essentially a Lexus with Toyota badge. Handles better than RX/NX due to lower height.
Suggested by: MGB302V8
This is a great answer. I've briefly driven one of these, and it was a pretty nice experience. It's awfully large, if you can deal with that, but does pretty much everything well enough.
I'm going to cheat a little and take economical out of the mix. If money weren't an issue, it would be an Audi RS6 Avant Performance. Station wagon so it can haul and big power so it can haul ass.
Suggested by: Jeff Meyer
MB AMG E-class Wagon. Fast. Fun. Practical. Not an SUV.
Suggested by: Scoobie2
There were so many people picking the RS6 Avant and E63 Estate. It's a shame these fast wagons are so dang expensive, because it sounds like a significant portion of the Jalopnik readership lusts after them. And rightly so.
The EVs to do it all
Upcoming i3 Touring
Suggested by: LM
Sleek Neue Klasse design, electric, wagon. You're going to go far, kid.
For a combo of speed, comfort, and utility, I think I would choose the Lucid Gravity. Not too many vehicles are faster, and its big enough to handle 5 people and luggage.
Suggested by: Gabriel S
When Andy reviewed the Gravity last year he wrote "No matter what I asked it to do, the Gravity answered the call and then some. There are very few tasks that the Gravity cannot handle." So, uh, yeah, I think this is a good pick.
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo 4S- looks gorgeous, great driving dynamics, EV performance (4S is plenty quick) when you need it without sacrificing efficiency when you don't, holds people and gear.
Suggested by: 4speed
How many categories can you fit in one pick? It's a Porsche, it's a wagon, it's electric, it's a winner!
Ioniq 5N. Monstrously fast. Engaging steering that firms up so nicely. Track ready. At the same time, hockey practice kid hauler with room to spare for a home depot run. Incredibly versatile. Car calms right down in normal mode and is so comfortable to drive. Best vehicle I have ever owned.
Suggested by: Shawn Ranieri
I'd be hard pressed to pick the I5N over a Taycan, but it's the hottest thing Hyundai has ever put out, and seriously fits the bill for at least 90% of what I want a car to do. This is a pretty great pick as well. You've chosen wisely.
The hot hatches to do it all
GTI. Fun to drive, decent gas mileage, carries 4 adults or a surprising amount of stuff if you drop the back seat.
Though if I had Elon Musk level money I would consider an Audi RS6 avant...
Suggested by: Nobody
You don't need to be a trillionaire to buy an RS6 Avant, but it certainly doesn't hurt. That said, I'm not sure I'd be missing much in the GTI to justify the upmarket move anyway. It's a bit bigger and has more power, but the GTI is a great all-rounder and the fuel cost of filling the big Audi wagon would have me in tears these days.
I have a GRC, I'm hoping this will do everything I need. Home Depot is having a sale on mulch and soil and I was able to fit 20 bags easy.
Mpg isn't great, but I don't drive in eco and have a little bit of a heavy foot.
Suggested by: Minivanman
Corolla GR. Reminds me of the Nissan GTi-R I used to have. Nothing quite like having a street legal rally type car for hooning around and doing donuts on grass or dirt.
Suggested by: SMOKEU
When it comes to hot hatches today, Toyota really has the number one pick on the market. There's nothing quite like the GR Corolla right now. Though, yeah, the fuel economy isn't great considering it's a one-liter three-cylinder engine. It's a pretty dang great little thing to drive around, though. When I reviewed one on track a while back I called it a "manic little bomb of a car" that was "playful and willing, zingy and aggressive whenever you get down to business." It's a car that gets down to business, that's for sure.
The trucks to do it all
I have a house in the burbs, so i need a truck. Ridgeline is the vehicle that fits in the garage and hauls the most while doing it. Very comfy and very easy to live with. Bonus AWD for the icy snowy roads we get.
Suggested by: Longboat
Ridgeline is a seriously competent pickup, and solves most of the problems that truck buyers need it to. Not a bad pick.
Easy choice for me, if a new car, hybrid Maverick. I like the looks, and haul stuff that's not too large from time to time, usually just tools and small supplies for handyman or property management projects, so the bed size is good. If I need to take more than 2 people somewhere while hauling things it is practical compared to my 74 El Camino which has bucket seats. My wife has a hybrid Lincoln MKZ so I'm familiar with the drivetrain, and know it would get much better mileage than either the El Camino or the 2011 Chrysler 300C I daily drive, even with my lead foot. If any car, either a 71 Olds 442 Vista Cruiser custom, or a 66 Pontiac 2+2 which has a trunk about as large as the Maverick's bed.
Suggested by: Dan60
The Hybrid Mav is an even better pick than the Ridgeline. It's smaller and more economical so it doesn't hurt the wallet as much, and drives more like a car. I genuinely think the world would be a better place if every truck driver was instead a Maverick driver.
Rivian R1T.
For how often I actually need to tow (once or twice a year, locally) and how often I do inter-state roadtrips (<1 a year) I don't have any range anxiety... Especially with a generator in the bed for camping and off-roading trips!xtagstartz/blockquote>