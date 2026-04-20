These Are The Cars That Can Do It All, According To Jalopnik Readers

I asked the commentariat of Jalopnik over the weekend which single car they would pick to serve all of their driving needs if they had to downsize their home garage into a single vehicle. Unsurprisingly, very few of you picked a three-row SUV, which seems to be the average answer chosen by normies every day. With declining economic forecasts and millions living over-leveraged lives, perhaps this is a time to reflect on minimalism and get rid of a few vehicles to find the one that really fits your lifestyle. Or maybe not.

Only one Jalopnik reader had the correct answer to my question posed on Saturday. Commenter Paul M said simply RAV-4 Hybrid, and that has to be it. There's nothing else on the market today that could do 99% of the work that 99% of the population needs it to. Fortunately (unfortunately?) we have differing tastes and not all of us want to drive a lifted Prius in greyscale for the rest of our lives. Just because this is the correct answer doesn't mean it's the best answer.

The vast majority of the comments boiled down into one of five categories, Porsches, wagons, EVs, hot hatches, and trucks. Some of these picks can be in multiple categories, but pretty much all of you picked something that fits this group. It's amazing after all these years how reliable, and perhaps predictable, the Jalopnik readership can still be. Check out what the answers look like below. So, without further ado, these are my favorite answers submitted by our readers this weekend: