I Lifted My Porsche Cayenne For A 5,000-Mile Rally To The Arctic Circle

My iPhone buzzed with the notification of a text from a friend in California: "Let's say hypothetically you and I were to sign up for the Alcan rally next summer." I didn't even need a second thought about it. I've always wanted to participate in the Alcan 5000 since I first heard about it twenty years ago. What's the point of being an adult if I can't make plans to drive to the Arctic Circle with a friend I haven't seen in a couple years? Besides, Alaska is one of the two states remaining I haven't visited yet, so it's time to knock that off my list.

I replied within seconds. "Yeah, I'm down. What are we taking?"

If you're not familiar, the Alcan 5000 (derived from a portmanteau of Alaska and Canada), is a massive 5,000 mile Time Speed Distance-style rally that began in 1984. It's known for extreme conditions and exhausting hours on the road, and alternates between a winter rally and a summer rally every year. I don't think I'm ready for a winter rally, with participants seeing several days of below-zero and harsh conditions. The summer rally, meanwhile, is scheduled for this September and threatens no worse than the annoyance of bugs. I'll take bugs over freezing temps any day of the year.

Forbes had this to say about participating in the Alcan:

No matter what you drive or how you finish, the Alcan 5000 Rally camaraderie is great. People help each other when someone is in need and folks are friendly. We're all there with a common goal: to experience the journey as much as the end destination.

In a world growing increasingly insular and isolated, I absolutely have the desire to get out there and see it all with some new friends.