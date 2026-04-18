You Can Only Have One Car To Do It All, What Are You Buying?

There are very few cars that can do it all. If you want something that is economical, hauls all the stuff you need it to haul, handles corners with a little fun, and could be pressed into some kind of motorsport to get your enthusiast excitement out, your options are limited. There's a reason dorks like me end up with seven cars. I have lately been thinking about what it would be like to consolidate and condense my car enthusiasm into a single car. Maybe instead of seven mostly-done projects I could have one seriously sorted car that does everything I want it to. Man, that would really reduce my registration and insurance costs, that's for sure.

So, as the cost of everything continues to balloon, are you considering downsizing to just one car? Do you already have just one car and you look at people like me with unregulated disdain? Is the one car you have already your ideal one-car-solution, or given your druthers would you select something a bit more fun, more economical, larger, smaller, what? I'm trying to get a conversation going in the comments here, because I like chatting with the readers of Jalopnik. Sound off below what you think the ideal one-car garage holds. We'll have some healthy repartee about it. It'll be fun, I promise.

Be reasonable about it, I don't want to see anyone saying a McLaren F1 or Ferrari F40 is their ideal one-car solution because that's just plain silly. Come on, at least make it a 911 Turbo or something I could actually believe. What's your pick for the best one-car-to-do-it-all garage?