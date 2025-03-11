You Might Hate The BMW iX's Looks, But It Has The Highest Owner Satisfaction Of Any EV

Like many people with eyes, I am a BMW iX hater. It isn't because I'm still holding a grudge over BMW's decision to put Chris Bangle in charge of design, either. I am an evolved hater who thinks the design is incoherent and bland in a way you don't get with the XM. Everything about the XM's styling looks intentional. You might not like what they did, but you can't deny they did something. The iX's styling, however, doesn't do anything. So it brings me absolutely no pleasure to report that the EV with the highest owner satisfaction score in the latest JD Power survey is none other than the BMW iX.

OK, it actually does bring me a little pleasure because I'm also evolved enough to still be able to find joy in how mad people get about stuff like this. Sure, it's a JD Power survey, and those aren't always the most reliable, but it's still just a survey. It'll be OK. We're also talking about owner satisfaction here, which means styling isn't the top concern. If they already paid money for it, clearly, they were fine with the design. Plus, in addition to BMW really upping its reliability in recent years, the also-electric BMW i4 has been almost universally praised. So can you really be surprised people who bought the iX end up really liking it?