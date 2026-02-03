Slate Wants You To Do Warranty Work On Your Own Truck

It's hard to know what to think of Slate Auto, since it doesn't actually sell anything real yet. Will it deliver a true $25,000 electric truck that's everything the most hardcore fans believe it will be? Maybe. But also, maybe not. Building cars is hard, and only time will tell. That said, Slate's commitment to right-to-repair is definitely a breath of fresh air. Would you do your own warranty work, though? Apparently, Slate thinks you might, with its Chief Commercial Officer Jeremy Snyder recently telling Jay Leno that's the company's plan.

If you want to watch the entire 35-minute episode, it's embedded below and also timestamped to make sure you catch the part we're focusing on here. Right before the 18-minute mark, Snyder says, "First of all, we want our customers to DIY repairs. They can DIY warranty repairs even, which is a first in the industry." From the beginning, Slate's been pretty vocal about wanting its owners to be able to work on and customize their own vehicles, so the "DIY repairs" part is far from new.

What I don't think we've heard before, though, is that Slate wants to allow customers to perform their own warranty repairs. Unfortunately for anyone who wants a few more details, Leno appears to be far more focused on Slate's partnership with RepairPal allowing you to shop around for the best deal when your truck needs a repair. That's probably pretty cool, too, as is Snyder's promise that the Slate app will include a code reader, but come on, Jay. Ask a follow-up question when someone tells you they plan to do something no other automaker currently does.