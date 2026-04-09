Recon EV Production Is Now Delayed Until Mid-2026, So How Did Jeep Sell 56 Of Them Last Year?
Every few months, we at Jalopnik (and basically every other automotive media publication) pore over automaker sales reports to find nuggets to write about, like dead cars that were still being sold or how popular a brand-new model is. But every once in a while, these typically mundane spreadsheets lead to a real mystery being unraveled — or, at least, a minor one that some car nerds might care about.
Today's installment, titled "The Mystery of the Already-Sold Jeep Recons," follows the story of one car writer (me) who noticed in Jeep's end-of-year sales report for 2025, that Jeep said it sold 56 new Recon EVs. This is despite the automaker saying the SUV wouldn't go on sale until early 2026, back when the production-spec Recon was unveiled in November. In my extensive Sherlock Holmes-rivaling investigation (a few emails and phone calls and Google searches), I discovered that yes, production of the Recon has been delayed until mid-2026. But it's all a bit wonky, even after getting somewhat of an explanation as to why some were "sold" before that.
A real mystery
When Stellantis published its Q4 2025 sales report, in the first week of January 2026, I noticed that the Recon was on the chart with cars having been sold, which did seem strange. Jeep initially showed off the Recon in September 2022, but it wasn't until the Los Angeles Auto Show in November 2025 that it fully detailed the new electric SUV, announcing specs, feature availability, and pricing, along with when we could expect the Recon to go on sale. Jeep's release said the Recon would "begin production early next year," meaning, you'd think, the first quarter of 2026.
But in that Q4 sales chart from January, Jeep shows that 22 Recons were sold in the fourth quarter of the year. Even stranger, the chart says 56 Recons were sold through the entire year, meaning there were 34 sold in the third quarter of the year — before the Recon's LA "reveal." The Recon wasn't on the Q3 report, though, so those other 34 Recons are unaccounted for. And on the Q1 2026 sales report that was published last week, the Recon isn't listed on the chart at all, nor is it mentioned in the press release.
After seeing that fourth-quarter chart that reported the 56 sold Recons, I went on Autotrader and other similar sites to see if any were listed by dealerships, and about a dozen or so were, but they were all "in transit" listings with placeholder images and details; that's typical for a new model that may not have reached dealers yet. So this week, after the Recon's absence from the Q1 2026 chart, I decided to scour the car sales websites again, and there are still around a dozen listings for the Recon.
One of the listings, from Van Nuys Jeep, had a full price attached to the listing, so I called the dealership to see if they knew when the car would be arriving. The salesperson I talked to on the phone said they had information for the vehicle like the VIN and spec sheet, so it has been built and put into their computer system, but they had no idea when it would actually be arriving or even be in transit. A little bit later, a second salesperson sent me a text saying, "The 2026 Recon 4xe is delayed and I do not see an updated window of arrival to any dealership yet."
Ah, now it's a real mystery!
Jeep's explanations
I sent an email to the folks at Jeep, asking if they could explain why the Recon showed up on that sales report, and if they could confirm that the Recon has, in fact, been delayed. When it comes to the second point, the answer is yes, the Recon is delayed.
A Jeep spokesperson pointed me to a story published by Mopar Insiders just days before the Q1 2026 report came out, which quoted Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf speaking at a recent media Q&A. Broderdorf confirmed that the Recon was delayed until mid-2026, and it's all because of production constraints. The Recon will be built in Toluca, Mexico, alongside the Compass, Wagoneer S, and new Cherokee, and Jeep has to prioritize ramping up Cherokee production for the U.S. before it can start on Recon production. (And as we learned at the end of March, production at that plant had been halted because of a fight with one of its suppliers.)
"We got to get Cherokee full throttle and as soon as that's done midyear, we'll bring Recon," Broderdorf said, "So, if you just think about the industry where I'm at, all the cars that we have to deliver. That is actually my only real hangup on on when Recon comes." Sure, that's a valid reason for the Recon being delayed for a few months; Broderdorf promised it's not because of the current state of the auto industry and the U.S. EV market. But he also said that order books for the Recon won't even open until midyear, and that's when you can expect to start seeing reviews from us media folks as well. For all we know, Recons might not actually reach customer hands until the fall.
Okay, but what about those 56 Recons that were supposedly sold in 2025? Over email, a Jeep spokesperson said, "Generally speaking, as we ramp up to new models like a Recon or Cherokee, we begin by getting employees in early builds to provide feedback. And I believe those early feedback vehicles are classified as a sale. We currently have Jeep Recon in our fast feedback fleet for employees." It's pretty normal practice for automakers to have in-house fleets like that, and for employees to receive the first handful of production units of a new model, but I've never seen a car appear on sales reports (and in such small numbers) entire quarters before it will actually start full production and be on sale to customers, and for those early vehicles to even be classified as sales to begin with.
There have been seemingly production-ready Recon prototypes running around Michigan for, like, two years now — as I said, the thing was shown off in 2022, and the design hasn't changed since then — and some have been spotted with regular license plates instead of manufacturer plates, like most test cars wear. I asked if those 56 sold Recons would count as "production" units or if they're some level of prototype, and the spokesperson said, "The vehicles you would have seen at auto shows recently or seen our driving around for testing and validation are production intent." That makes me think they're late-stage prototypes, which would mean they probably have different VINs than production cars. And if they're prototypes, I'd also guess that they'll all have to be crushed when they're done with, so if any of them were actually "sold" to employees beyond just being added to that internal fleet, it's likely as some sort of short-term lease.
Does this clear it up?
So, mystery solved? I guess so. I still don't have a clear explanation on those sold Recons, or why dealers may have been listing them so far in advance when this delay was seemingly in the works well before it was talked about. I know Broderdorf insists the only reason for the Recon's delay is Cherokee production, but I have a couple other ideas as to why the EV has been pushed back.
You may have already seen the first. At the press day of the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, a pair of TikTokers made a video where they quite literally tore apart a Recon that was on Jeep's stand during press day. The video blew up, and obviously Jeep was pretty mad about it. I definitely think it was a stupid thing to do, and even stupider to post — cars at auto shows are commonly pre-production units not exactly representative of final fit-and-finish, but even the most well-built cars wouldn't be able to take the abuse those guys lobbied at the Recon. But the general TikTok-scrolling public doesn't know that, so it was a bad look for Jeep, and I wouldn't be surprised if the automaker is making sure production Recon quality is as good as it possibly can be before they start reaching customer hands. (I wouldn't be surprised if those 56 "sold" Recons have had their fair share of issues, either.) Both Recons at the New York Auto Show last week were locked or had barriers around them, even on media days.
Then there's the whole electric thing. The Recon is deceptively big, larger even than a Wrangler, and despite having a pretty huge battery pack, it doesn't have competitive specs. At the most, it will be able to get 250 miles of range, or just 230 on the off-roady Moab trim, which is a tough pill to swallow at nearly $70k to start for the Moab. The market for EVs in the U.S. is currently tumultuous, to say the least, with many automakers — Stellantis especially — changing EV plans and pivoting to introduce hybrids and range-extender models instead. Early last year, we heard rumors that Jeep was working on a hybrid Recon, and I wouldn't be surprised if it's rushing to put that model into production, either before or instead of the EV.
I guess we'll just have to wait and see when Jeep actually says it's started Recon production, and whether any will show up on next quarter's sales report. Until then, if you're a Jeep insider who wants to dish, my DMs are open. At least the Recon isn't as delayed as far out as the Scouts are.