Recon EV Production Is Now Delayed Until Mid-2026, So How Did Jeep Sell 56 Of Them Last Year?

I sent an email to the folks at Jeep, asking if they could explain why the Recon showed up on that sales report, and if they could confirm that the Recon has, in fact, been delayed. When it comes to the second point, the answer is yes, the Recon is delayed.

A Jeep spokesperson pointed me to a story published by Mopar Insiders just days before the Q1 2026 report came out, which quoted Jeep CEO Bob Broderdorf speaking at a recent media Q&A. Broderdorf confirmed that the Recon was delayed until mid-2026, and it's all because of production constraints. The Recon will be built in Toluca, Mexico, alongside the Compass, Wagoneer S, and new Cherokee, and Jeep has to prioritize ramping up Cherokee production for the U.S. before it can start on Recon production. (And as we learned at the end of March, production at that plant had been halted because of a fight with one of its suppliers.)

"We got to get Cherokee full throttle and as soon as that's done midyear, we'll bring Recon," Broderdorf said, "So, if you just think about the industry where I'm at, all the cars that we have to deliver. That is actually my only real hangup on on when Recon comes." Sure, that's a valid reason for the Recon being delayed for a few months; Broderdorf promised it's not because of the current state of the auto industry and the U.S. EV market. But he also said that order books for the Recon won't even open until midyear, and that's when you can expect to start seeing reviews from us media folks as well. For all we know, Recons might not actually reach customer hands until the fall.

Okay, but what about those 56 Recons that were supposedly sold in 2025? Over email, a Jeep spokesperson said, "Generally speaking, as we ramp up to new models like a Recon or Cherokee, we begin by getting employees in early builds to provide feedback. And I believe those early feedback vehicles are classified as a sale. We currently have Jeep Recon in our fast feedback fleet for employees." It's pretty normal practice for automakers to have in-house fleets like that, and for employees to receive the first handful of production units of a new model, but I've never seen a car appear on sales reports (and in such small numbers) entire quarters before it will actually start full production and be on sale to customers, and for those early vehicles to even be classified as sales to begin with.

There have been seemingly production-ready Recon prototypes running around Michigan for, like, two years now — as I said, the thing was shown off in 2022, and the design hasn't changed since then — and some have been spotted with regular license plates instead of manufacturer plates, like most test cars wear. I asked if those 56 sold Recons would count as "production" units or if they're some level of prototype, and the spokesperson said, "The vehicles you would have seen at auto shows recently or seen our driving around for testing and validation are production intent." That makes me think they're late-stage prototypes, which would mean they probably have different VINs than production cars. And if they're prototypes, I'd also guess that they'll all have to be crushed when they're done with, so if any of them were actually "sold" to employees beyond just being added to that internal fleet, it's likely as some sort of short-term lease.