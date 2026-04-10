Beware Of These 8 Used Cars Known For Their Transmission Problems

When it comes to mechanical issues, there's really no such thing as a good problem to have, except maybe when the cause of your check engine light is just a loose fuel cap. Anything else is likely going to represent a headache at best and a costly repair bill at worst, with the black box engineering of a transmission being among the most ominous and terrifying. It's rarely a DIY project and almost never inexpensive, with even seasoned mechanics occasionally stumped by the complexity of modern transmissions.

And we do mean modern complexity. If you go back to 1980, three-speed autos and four-speed manuals were common. Fast forward to today and six-speed manuals are the norm, with automatics averaging more than eight. So maybe it's not your mechanic's fault that they can't fix your transmission. Anyway, we'd like to help you avoid learning any more about this the hard way. And while there certainly are some nearly indestructible transmissions out there, others are demonstrably not that.

We're not here to repeat forum horror stories or vague reliability rankings. Every car on this list earned its place because there's documented evidence of transmission-related problems. We don't just mean owner frustration, but National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) filings, recall reports, and technical service bulletins that should have you putting your guard up if you're even thinking about taking possession of one of these cars.