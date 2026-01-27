Ford Made The Focus For Decades: Here's Why It Disappeared

The Ford Focus first launched in Europe in 1998, before making its American debut 2 years later in 2000. You could get it in multiple styles, including a sedan or wagon, but arguably the most popular rendition was the hatchback, which also found a sizeable audience in Europe. The automaker eagerly pushed the car toward younger drivers, but its youth-focused ad campaign was perhaps a bit too much, as Ford Focus brochures from the early 2000s are full of cringe.

The early 2000s also saw the release of the SVT hatchback version, which included a manual gearbox and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder under the hood that pumped out 170 horsepower. This bumped up output significantly over other iterations. The Ford Focus was affordable, fun to drive, and sold well in the U.S., with Edmunds showing that Ford moved a total of 245,922 units in 2012.

However, in the years following, the Ford Focus began waning in popularity Stateside. As sales continued in a downward trend, Ford pulled the plug in 2018, but only in the American market. The Focus lived on in Europe until late 2025. So, if the public wasn't buying the Focus as much, what were they driving? During the production life of the Focus, a new player to the industry rose dramatically, the crossover. The growing popularity of crossovers, as well as other factors like Ford's EV investments, caused the automaker to discontinue the Focus.