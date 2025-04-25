The XJ Jeep Cherokee Is One Of The Most Important Vehicles Of The Last 50 Years

The Cherokee was the first SUV that was able to combine the traditional SUV trait of off-roadability with genuinely good on-road characteristics and improved ergonomics compared to the traditional family sedan and even the lauded family wagon. In this video, Cammisa even goes so far as to claim that it's America's favorite hot hatchback due to the XJ Cherokee's excellent driving dynamics and peppy power when properly equipped. How did it achieve this unprecedented feat of engineering? By pioneering a new type of packaging for an SUV — the unibody construction that was more space-efficient, lighter weight, better handling, and more structurally sound.

Before the Cherokee, all SUVs, even the ones that were aimed more at on-road family car use, were bodies bolted to heavy, bulky and clumsy frames that severely impeded day-to-day practicality and livability. The Cherokee, in contrast, prioritized on-road competence first. It started with a unibody construction method that had previously been limited to smaller cars and wagons and added a boxed steel frame member welded around the chassis perimeter to keep the Cherokee's towing capacity competitive. This construction method, as well as other innovations in suspension design and tons of engineering hours, allowed the Cherokee to be the most versatile small SUV, and arguably the most versatile vehicle on the market at the time. The XJ Cherokee's innovation revolutionized the automotive landscape forever, and paved the way for virtually all of the hyper-refined modern SUVs and crossovers you buy today.