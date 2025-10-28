5 Nearly Indestructible Transmissions (And The Cars That Use Them)

Let's say the input and output shafts of your transmission are between 1 and 1.5 inches in diameter, which is a little thinner than the average banana. Though they may seem relatively diminutive, these shafts must transmit hundreds of pound-feet of torque from the engine to the wheels for thousands upon thousands of miles. That's not something most bananas will handle unless they're made of tungsten or something.

To be fair, some transmissions do seem about as weak as your average Cavendish. They may have a few Achilles heel parts that will wear or break with less time and stress than they should, or the transmission may be one giant flop where anything and everything can go wrong (wave hello, Ford 10-speed automatic, we're addressing you directly).

Some gearboxes, on the other hand, seem to have been hewn from raw adamantium and designed by engineers with geniune clairvoyance. Any potential problem came to them in a vision and they simply pre-fixed the issue. These are the transmissions we're focusing on here. They have a reputation for solidity and durability that elevates them to legend status, and they can be trusted to withstand miles, years, torque, and possibly the sun exploding. No transmission is perfect, but these get closer to perfection than most others.