2026 Nissan Sentra Looks More Appealing Than Ever, Even Though The Engine Is The Same

All of the talk about the sedan body style's demise may have been premature. Sure, there are way fewer sedans on sale these days compared to the past decade or two, with crossovers, SUVs and tall hatchbacks becoming vastly more popular. But many brands are remaining steadfast sedan supporters, as evidenced by the debut of the ninth-generation Nissan Sentra. While the 2026 Sentra has the exact same powertrain as the old model, Nissan's compact sedan is more appealing than ever thanks to a fantastic new design, an improved interior and more standard and available features — plus there are lots of enhancements under the skin to make it even better to drive.

Though it hasn't been officially priced yet, we don't expect the base Sentra S trim's MSRP to start much higher than the 2025 model's $22,835 ask (including destination) when it hits dealerships later this year. Even the top SL trim, which Nissan has brought back as the most premium offering, could stay under $30,000.