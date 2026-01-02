2025 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance Welcomes Maniacs And Nerds Who Love To Fiddle

The 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance coupe is a freight train. The sheer power of its twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 and rear-mounted electric motor is enough to tow a small building, change the direction the Earth spins and get her to call you back. A car like this gives you access to power 17th-century kings could only dream of, yet it's so modern and tech-forward that you need to be a massive nerd to get the most out of it.

This is a car for the type of person who sees a Formula 1 driver tinkering with the various buttons and switches on their steering wheel and thinks, "Yeah, I want to do that too." There are endless permutations and combinations and options to choose from behind the wheel of the GT63 S E Performance. You can tailor it to be exactly what you want it to be, whether that be a supercar that rules the road with the tyrannical malice of King Henry VIII, or a quiet luxury coupe that blasts down the highway in near silence (it is a plug-in hybrid, after all) as you think about how much better you are at picking cars than everybody else.

In many ways, this car is the pinnacle of AMG right now, and it should be treated as such.

Full Disclosure: Mercedes-AMG was kind enough to lend me a fully fueled and charged GT63 S E Performance to do with as I pleased for a week.