Maserati MC20 Evolves Into The MCPura With New Colors Like 'Night Interaction'
The Maserati MC20 is dead. Long live the Maserati MCPura, just unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Maserati describes the MCPura as "an evolution of" the MC20, and that's accurate because despite the new name and a lot of marketing speak, the MCPura is more like a refined MC20 than a groundbreaking new model. Considering the company's struggles this approach makes sense, and may indicate that Maserati is getting its act together.
The MCPura keeps the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 Nettuno engine, and it still makes 621 horsepower. Its claimed 2.9-second 0-60-mph and 202-mph top speed are identical to the MC20 as well. Consistent with Maserati's previous about-face on EVs, this is pure internal combustion glory with no electric assistance whatsoever.
Both coupe and Cielo convertible versions continue to be available, with the latter featuring a polymer-dispersed liquid crystal glass roof that can switch from opaque to transparent in less than a second. This gives you an open cockpit feeling without actually dropping the roof, though the roof can also disappear beneath the large rear panel in just 12 seconds.
Besides the name, what's different?
Maserati emphasizes the new colors that are available in MCPura form. It debuted the car at Goodwood in this striking AI Aqua Rainbow, yet another inappropriate use of the term "AI" for something completely unrelated to artificial intelligence. Other new colors include Devil Orange, Verde Royale, and Night Interaction. The bumpers are slightly different, with angles replacing curves in the grille and intakes. These changes are not just aesthetic, but improve aerodynamics thanks to a collaboration with race car manufacturer Dallara. On the Cielo in particular, Maserati claims there's no loss of efficiency or decreased thermal management with the roof off. However, the MCPura Cielo's top speed is 199 mph compared to 202 mph for the coupe, just like the MC20.
New Alcantara seats are the main interior improvements, along with new steering wheel designs, the optional one being from the GT2 Stradale with a built-in gear change indicator. The infotainment system has been updated with the Performance Pages feature of the GT2 Stradale, which displays technical information about turbo boost, oil pressure, temperatures, torque management, and fuel economy (not that anyone cares because that's not why you buy a Maserati).
All in all, this is a subtle but effective mid-cycle facelift for the MC20. Switching to the MCPura name makes it feel fresh, something Maserati could use amidst floundering sales that have threatened its very existence, without the investment and engineering necessary for a truly new model.