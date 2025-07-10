Maserati MC20 Evolves Into The MCPura With New Colors Like 'Night Interaction'

The Maserati MC20 is dead. Long live the Maserati MCPura, just unveiled at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Maserati describes the MCPura as "an evolution of" the MC20, and that's accurate because despite the new name and a lot of marketing speak, the MCPura is more like a refined MC20 than a groundbreaking new model. Considering the company's struggles this approach makes sense, and may indicate that Maserati is getting its act together.

The MCPura keeps the same twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 Nettuno engine, and it still makes 621 horsepower. Its claimed 2.9-second 0-60-mph and 202-mph top speed are identical to the MC20 as well. Consistent with Maserati's previous about-face on EVs, this is pure internal combustion glory with no electric assistance whatsoever.

Both coupe and Cielo convertible versions continue to be available, with the latter featuring a polymer-dispersed liquid crystal glass roof that can switch from opaque to transparent in less than a second. This gives you an open cockpit feeling without actually dropping the roof, though the roof can also disappear beneath the large rear panel in just 12 seconds.