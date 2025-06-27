NASA Plows Forward, Testing A Moon Rocket That The White House Is Trying To Cancel

The booster test at Northrop Grumman's site at Promontory, Utah went awry during the uncontrolled burn. Live-stream footage appears to show the exhaust burning away part of the rocket until it disintegrated just above the nozzle. The rocket's failure wasn't contained to just the test stand, as the flames spread to the surrounding hills.

The most significant selling point of the SLS will likely be its downfall. The cost-effective appeal of recycling components from the Space Shuttle to reach the Moon was a dream that created more headaches than the dollars saved. This became even more problematic after Elon Musk bankrolled Trump's campaign for a second term while claiming that a SpaceX lunar program could be faster and cheaper with zero evidence to back up that posturing.

While Musk believes the idea of returning to the Moon is dumb, the cancellation of SLS would be Artemis' demise, as contracts would likely be doled out for a commercial launch provider. This is occurring while NASA is facing a massive $6 billion budget cut, which will force the agency to reduce its staff by 32%. Employees are already being encouraged to take early buyouts or retire early, like their colleagues at other government agencies.