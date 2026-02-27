NASA Slows Down To Speed Up Moon Landing Plans, Will Now Actually Test Lunar Landers Before Using Them

In a press conference on Friday morning, NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman and other senior agency leaders announced major changes to the Artemis missions that aim to return astronauts to the Moon. The big takeaway is that Artemis III will no longer attempt a crewed lunar landing, but instead will become a test flight in low-Earth orbit for the actual spacecraft that will put humans onto the Moon's surface in later flights. While this pushes the first planned landing attempt to Artemis IV, it is also intended to increase the flight cadence of the program from one launch every three years to one per year, and possibly even two in 2028.

There's a lot to unpack here, but in broad terms, this is NASA waking up to reality. The original plan was for Artemis II, which will hopefully launch in the next few weeks, to demonstrate that the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket could propel four astronauts in the Orion spacecraft all the way to the Moon and back, without touching down. Then, years later, the Artemis III mission would attempt the landing! No tests of the lunar lander, no tests of spacecraft docking, no tests of the astronauts transferring from the Orion to the lander — just straight to the surface. And this is when we don't even know which lunar lander we'll be using! What could possibly go wrong?

Uh, lots, actually, which NASA leadership and anyone even half paying attention were getting very nervous about. So the changes announced today are very welcome news and put the agency in a much better position to successfully land without killing any astronauts. If all goes well, Artemis III will now demonstrate NASA's capacity to use the lander (whichever one it ends up being) before it actually tries to use it on another celestial body. And if that demonstration fails? It's a lot easier to return the astronauts to Earth from the planet's own orbit than from the Moon's.