2027 Mercedes-Benz VLE Finally Brings The Luxury Van To America With 31-Inch Rear Screen, Remote-Control Seats

While it might seem a bit strange to U.S. buyers, the VLE is very much meant for families. Pop open the two sliding doors, which can be opened with an optional hands-free kick access system, and you're greeted by pretty much whatever you can come up with. The VLE is all about modularity, which is why there are dozens of seating combinations that can be arranged with its manual Roll & Go seating system. If maximum load is what you're about, the VLE will happily take up to eight passengers.

Mercedes-Benz

Those Roll & Go seats — which have a built-in seatbelt for better interior flexibility — can move forward and backward manually as needed. Like in the old V-Class, these redesigned seats can also pivot all the way around so the two rear rows can face each other. When you get them exactly where you want, all you need to do is lock them down at any point on the tracks in the VLE's floor. If you find that you don't need seating for eight people, simply remove the seats for more cargo room. Mercedes wouldn't tell me exactly how much they weighed but assured me a relatively able-bodied person could take them out by themselves without much issue. At the very least, they've got four wheels so you can roll them once they're out of the van.

There are three different seat types to choose from: Comfort (manual), Premium Comfort (electric), and Grand Comfort (also electric), the last of which we'll get to in a bit. There are also two three-seat benches to choose from, with either electric or manual adjustment. You can assume that the electric motors will add weight to those seats. However, those electric seats also give you the option of conducting your own "seat ballet," as Mercedes calls it, via remote control. The seats can be remotely configured with the infotainment system, the seat control buttons inside the van or via the Mercedes-Benz App. The four configurations are Baggage, which moves all the seats forward as far as possible to maximize cargo space; Executive, which moves the seats back to increase legroom as much as possible; People & Baggage, which moves the seats into a happy-medium position that'll give both rear rows about as much legroom as the rear-seat occupants of an E-Class; and Standard, which moves all of the seats move back to their standard position, wherever that is.

That rear cargo area can go from 28.1 cubic feet to 144 cubic feet of space in the short-wheelbase van, depending on whether you're in Cargo Mode or have removed the rear seats completely. It's accessed through either the power liftgate or a separately opening rear window that'll have access to its own cargo shelf. That will help out in the cargo area if the rear-most seats are pushed back all the way, especially since the VLE doesn't have a frunk.