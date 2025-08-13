Like Its Stablemates, The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL680 Is Actually Kind Of A Bargain

The SL680 uses the same twin-turbo V8 powertrain as the Mercedes-AMG SL63, which starts at $188,300, instead of the plug-in-hybrid powertrain of the SL63 S E-Performance that costs $208,300. Its 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque are identical to the nonhybrid SL63, but the SL680 has its own tuning for the engine, transmission and exhaust and chassis to make the driving experience a more luxurious one. It's got the AMG's fancy Active Ride Control hydraulic suspension system and rear-wheel steering, and though there's no Race drive mode, there is still a Sport mode and a new Maybach mode.

There aren't many options to choose from, which helps with the Maybach's bargain argument. It comes in either Red Ambience or White Ambience specs, the former of which has Garnet Red Metallic exterior paint while the latter has Moonlight White Magno. Customers will be able to get their SL680s painted in other Manufaktur colors upon request. You can choose between two 21-inch wheel designs — you know you want the monoblocks — and getting the black hood covered in a PixelPaint Maybach logo pattern will cost extra, probably around $5,000. The only interior color scheme is Crystal White, with the Maybach getting more leather-covered surfaces than a normal SL, a beautiful parcel shelf covered by an aero cowl instead of the AMG SL's tiny rear seats, lots of Maybach badges and some nicer trim pieces. And of course the Maybach SL looks notably different on the outside too, with a standing hood ornament and Maybach grille, unique bumper designs, and tons of chrome and Maybach logos everywhere.