Like Its Stablemates, The 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL680 Is Actually Kind Of A Bargain
Mercedes unveiled the Maybach version of the SL roadster last summer, officially called the Mercedes-Maybach SL680 Monogram Series, at a very flashy party during Monterey Car Week. It's hard to think of a better place to show off an ostentatious luxury vehicle than Car Week, where the Monterey peninsula is full of rich people who love cool cars. But it turns out the Maybach SL isn't as expensive as you might expect — unless you've been paying attention to the Mercedes-Maybach sub-brand, in which case you'd know the other three Maybachs are pretty good bargains, too. Relatively speaking, of course.
When the Maybach SL680 reaches U.S. dealerships at some point within the next few months it'll start at $226,050 including destination. That makes it the second most-expensive car that Mercedes currently sells, after the $241,650 V12-powered Maybach S-Class, but it's not that much more expensive than other SLs, and it's much cheaper than other high-end droptops.
Almost no optional extras
The SL680 uses the same twin-turbo V8 powertrain as the Mercedes-AMG SL63, which starts at $188,300, instead of the plug-in-hybrid powertrain of the SL63 S E-Performance that costs $208,300. Its 577 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque are identical to the nonhybrid SL63, but the SL680 has its own tuning for the engine, transmission and exhaust and chassis to make the driving experience a more luxurious one. It's got the AMG's fancy Active Ride Control hydraulic suspension system and rear-wheel steering, and though there's no Race drive mode, there is still a Sport mode and a new Maybach mode.
There aren't many options to choose from, which helps with the Maybach's bargain argument. It comes in either Red Ambience or White Ambience specs, the former of which has Garnet Red Metallic exterior paint while the latter has Moonlight White Magno. Customers will be able to get their SL680s painted in other Manufaktur colors upon request. You can choose between two 21-inch wheel designs — you know you want the monoblocks — and getting the black hood covered in a PixelPaint Maybach logo pattern will cost extra, probably around $5,000. The only interior color scheme is Crystal White, with the Maybach getting more leather-covered surfaces than a normal SL, a beautiful parcel shelf covered by an aero cowl instead of the AMG SL's tiny rear seats, lots of Maybach badges and some nicer trim pieces. And of course the Maybach SL looks notably different on the outside too, with a standing hood ornament and Maybach grille, unique bumper designs, and tons of chrome and Maybach logos everywhere.
In good company
Yes, I know, $226,050 is a lot of money for a car, especially one whose base model (the four-cylinder SL43) starts at $113,100. But in a world where the Aston Martin DB12 Volante, Bentley Continental GT convertible and Ferrari Roma Spider all start at around $270,000 — prices that skyrocket the instant you add any options, which you surely will — the Maybach SL looks even more appealing. The last Maybach convertible, the 2017 S650, started at $337,625, but only 300 of those were sold worldwide where the new Maybach SL isn't limited-production.
And like I said, every current Maybach is a deal. The most expensive one is the S-Class, which starts at $204,650 for the V8. You're gonna be paying tens of thousands more for a base Bentley Flying Spur, and the Rolls-Royce Ghost costs more than $350,000 before any options. Maybach's SUVs are even more financially reasonable. The GLS600 starts at $179,600 while the electric EQS680 is $181,250. Again, those are tens of thousands less than a Bentley Bentayga with no options and over $200,000 cheaper than a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and on both the EQS and GLS, Maybach's first class–style four-seat configuration is a no-cost option.