What Heavily Depreciated V12 Are You Convinced Couldn't Actually Be That Bad If You Bought One?

The fact that it's generally a bad idea to buy a heavily depreciated 12-cylinder vehicle doesn't mean it isn't still a tempting idea, though. And while other people may end up bankrupt and crying on the side of the road if they bought one, who's to say that would happen to you? Maybe you could be the one lucky person who buys one and actually has a good experience, at least for a year or two.

Sure, it's a bad idea for other people, but I bet you could handle it, especially if you did some of the work yourself. I mean, 12 new spark plugs will definitely cost more than six spark plugs, but you can change spark plugs, right?

I'm also sure we all have at least one 12-cylinder car we're convinced couldn't be that bad. The question is, which car is that for you? And for the purposes of this question, I'm also going to allow W12s, since they may not technically be V12s, but they do have 12 cylinders. Let us know down in the comments so we can all make terrible decisions together. Or at least do our best to talk each other into making a bad decision. We're built different, and surely, if anyone could get away with owning a 12-cylinder car on the cheap, it's one of us Jalops, right?