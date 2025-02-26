'Screens Are Not Luxury' Mercedes-Benz Says It Must Do More To Elevate Its Interiors

Mercedes-Benz uses some of the biggest in-car screens in the world in several of its vehicles, but its design boss is now saying that isn't where true luxury lies. Gordon Wagener, the chief design officer at Mercedes, says luxury shouldn't revolve around the size of a car's infotainment screen.

In a wide-spanning interview with ABC News, Wagener admitted that "screens are not luxury" despite MB's emphasis on its 56-inch triple-display in cars like the EQS sedan and SUV. Here's what else he said:

You have a better — and bigger — TV at home, right? And every car has a big screen. So we have to create luxury beyond the screen. That's why I talk about craftsmanship and sophistication. There's so much emphasis on making [Mercedes] vehicles better.

He added that the company doesn't have its flagship MBUX Hyperscreen in all cars right now, just a few, saying that the hardware is good but the software definitely needs work because "when you have a big screen, you want to have great content on it." He continued, saying that the automaker is working on content that is more specific and entertaining for passengers than what is currently offered.

If you're screen agnostic – which you probably are since you read Jalopnik – this will certainly come as a bit of good news. Mercedes knows its screens and implementation needs work, but don't get too excited just yet. I cannot imagine they're going anywhere, especially as consumers because more and more tech-savvy. I know you want your knobs and buttons, but that's just not what you're going to find in flagship Mercedes vehicles.