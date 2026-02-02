These Are The Best Family Cars Of All Time, According To Our Readers

It's hard not to love a family car. From an engineering standpoint alone, there's just so much thought that goes into them since the market is so competitive, and they need to be able to do so many different things. Despite that, nobody — especially not enthusiast really ever thinks about them. I want to change that, and that thought is what brought me to the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know what you all think the best family car of all time is. What family car sets itself apart from the rest of the field, either by being early to the market, an innovator or having a lot of thoughtful features? You folks really delivered. Of course, there was a smattering of minivans and wagons, which is to be expected from a crew of Jalopnik commenters, but there were also plenty of other unique answers — and quite a few that were so far out of left field it made me wonder if your brains were screwed on straight. To be fair, those were my favorite.

In any case, why don't you drop down below and check out what family cars your fellow Jalops consider to be the best of all time? Did your car (or maybe your parents') make the list? Let me know in the comments.