At $5,990, Would Buying This 1993 Buick Roadmaster Wagon Be A Masterful Move?

We all like to look back on the cars of our youth through the rose-colored glasses of nostalgia. Today's Nice Price or No Dice Roadmaster is the sort of car that many of us grew up on. Let's see if this decently-maintained example warrants a closer look at its price.

If TikTok has taught us anything, it's that everyone loves a glow-up. Along with political misinformation and dance-offs, makeup tutorials—usually by tweens (when did they take over?)—are extremely popular on the short-form video venue. One of the biggest glow-ups in the automotive world is that of the Land Rover Range Rover. Initially designed to be a fairly spartan, but capable off-roader, it evolved over the decades into what today could be considered a Bentley-level luxury ride.

The 2001 Range Rover we looked at yesterday had a fairly decent set of features and frills, but wasn't as wildly equipped as a modern example would be. That's a good thing considering its age and the remarkable 240K miles under its belt. Still, it was complicated enough, and carried the model's reputation for fiddly mechanicals, that its $8,500 asking price couldn't muster much enthusiasm from all of you. While the truck seemed to have been well-loved by its present and past owners, too few of you loved the idea of paying that much for it, earning the Range Rover a 76% No Dice loss.