Why Are Cadillac CTS-V Wagons Still So Expensive?

It's no secret that Americans have a love affair with sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks. According to the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, SUVs and pickups together made up nearly 75% of all new vehicles sold in the United States during the year 2022. However, across the pond, our motoring counterparts in Europe still favor the good ol' fashioned station wagon — or "estate" if you want to sound sophisticated — to fulfill their cargo hauling needs. In fact during that same year, 64% of all station wagons manufactured worldwide were sold in Europe.

That's not to say that the U.S. doesn't get some cool wagons imported to our shores, like the Audi RS 6 Avant or its new competitor, BMW's M5 Touring. However, for a brief period between 2010 and 2014, Cadillac brought us a homegrown contender that could go head-to-head with the very best of the European wagons: the CTS-V Sport Wagon. A supercharged 6.2-liter all-aluminum LS V8 resided under the sledgehammer Cadillac's hood, capable of 564 horsepower and 551 lb-ft of torque. What's even more bonkers is that the standard gearbox was a six-speed manual (a six-speed slushbox was optional), channeled through rear-wheel drive only.

Back in the day, Car and Driver piloted a three-pedal version of the nearly 4,400-pound behemoth to a 0-to-60-mph time of 4.1 seconds on its way to a 12.3-second quarter-mile. Nowadays, if you want one of these ultimate all-American sleepers for your own, the price of entry remains stubbornly sticky, and with good reason.