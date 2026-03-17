BYD Is Quietly Taking Over The EV World: Here Are 10 Reasons Why

Until quite recently, Tesla was the king of EV sales on this planet. It grew from a boutique manufacturer of electric Roadsters in 2008 to a mass-manufacturer of battery-powered sedans, SUVs, and pickup trucks, with global sales reaching more than 1.8 million units by 2023. Then, in 2024, sales dropped for the first time. As of the end of 2025, Tesla sales were still dropping around the world, due to increased competition, expiring tax credits in the U.S., and political controversies surrounding its CEO, Elon Musk.

Now, the spotlight shifts to China's BYD. BYD is now the best-selling EV manufacturer in the world, due, in part, to Tesla's bad sales year in 2025. According to the BBC, BYD's sales increased by an impressive 28% in 2025 to more than 2.25 million. Meanwhile, Tesla's sales dropped by about 9% to 1.64 million, allowing BYD to pass Tesla like a racer passing a rival whose engine failed on the last straightaway before the checkered flag.

Things can change in the auto market, of course, and Tesla has recently reversed its sales slump in some areas of Europe, according to Investor's Business Daily, so there is a glimmer of hope for the California-based company. Still, BYD currently looks like a steamroller crushing its competition globally, Tesla included, and there's good reason to believe that will continue. Here are 10 reasons why BYD is taking over the EV world.