Tesla's Bad Sales Year Means BYD Is Now The Best-Selling EV Maker In The World

Tesla is circling the sales drain. The company's CEO seems more focused on robotics (and, for some reason, fast food) than actually selling cars, which has had a predictably detrimental effect on car sales. Well, that, and the whole "shoving his nose into politics" thing. In most of Europe, things are looking bad for Tesla. From Reuters:

Tesla registrations fell in some key European markets in December, but surged in Norway confirming a trend of record sales in Europe's EV trailblazer while the U.S. automaker's market share crumbled across the rest of the region in 2025. Elon Musk's EV brand has seen slowing sales in Europe since late 2024 due to growing competition, its aging lineup and protests against Musk's public praise of European right-wing political figures. It is also expected to report a sharp drop in global fourth-quarter delivery numbers later on Friday. ... In France, Europe's third-biggest car market after Germany and Britain, Tesla registrations – a proxy for sales – slumped 66% last month to 1,942 vehicles, data from French car body PFA showed on Thursday. Registrations fell 37% in France in 2025 as a whole. In Sweden, Tesla registrations fell 71% to 821 vehicles in December leading to a 70% drop in 2025, according to Mobility Sweden. They also dropped in Portugal and Spain, by 13% to 1,207 cars and 44% to 1,794 respectively, official data showed. For 2025 as a whole, sales fell 22% in Portugal and 4% in Spain.

As we talked about above, Tesla's own numbers paint a bad picture. Fourth-quarter deliveries are down 15%, while full-year numbers are down 9%. Yet, while Tesla, the company that builds and sells cars, seems to be doing worse and worse every day, Tesla the stock is doing just fine. As of this writing, shares in $TSLA are actually up today despite the bad sales news.