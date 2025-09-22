The 308 MPH Yangwang U9 Xtreme Is The New Fastest Car In The World
Last month, BYD's luxury brand Yangwang took the EV speed crown away from the Rimac Nevera with its 2,959 horsepower U9 Track/Special Edition. The car hit 293.54 miles per hour, but that simply wasn't enough for Yangwang's engineers. Now the car is back on track, renamed the U9 Xtreme, and with a top speed nearly 15 mph higher than last time. At 308.34 miles per hour, the U9 Xtreme is now the all-out fastest production car on Earth — 3.557 miles per hour faster than the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.
Yangwang says that the U9 Xtreme, or U9X for short, is the full production version of the Track/Special Edition that took the Nevera's crown back in August. Its electronics have been updated since that 294 mph run, and the company now claims "Over 3,000" horsepower from the car's four 30,000 rpm electric motors. That's a truly bonkers number, one that signifies how ridiculous horsepower wars have gotten. EVs give us arbitrarily large numbers, so they need something else to compete on. Welcome, I guess, to the Speed Era.
308.34 miles per hour ought to be enough
Yangwang will be making 30 examples of the U9 Xtreme, which does mean it counts as a production car for record-keeping purposes. Its top speed was certified by the Automotive Testing Papenburg facility, which one would think fully qualifies the U9X as the world's fastest car — but one might be wrong, depending on the list one looks at. Some lists of the world's fastest cars are excluding the U9X based on the conditions of its run, which the car reportedly made in only a single direction. Top speed runs are generally done in two directions, then averaged together to remove interference from hills, wind, or other outside factors.
If Yangwang wants to hold the record with no questions or debate, it's going to need two runs to satisfy the naysayers. But, for lunch room table arguments, the Yangwang U9 Xtreme is now the fastest production car in the world. Not just the fastest Chinese car, or the fastest EV — the fastest production car, full stop. Two runs or no, that's an achievement worth celebrating.