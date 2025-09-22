The 308 MPH Yangwang U9 Xtreme Is The New Fastest Car In The World

Last month, BYD's luxury brand Yangwang took the EV speed crown away from the Rimac Nevera with its 2,959 horsepower U9 Track/Special Edition. The car hit 293.54 miles per hour, but that simply wasn't enough for Yangwang's engineers. Now the car is back on track, renamed the U9 Xtreme, and with a top speed nearly 15 mph higher than last time. At 308.34 miles per hour, the U9 Xtreme is now the all-out fastest production car on Earth — 3.557 miles per hour faster than the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.

Yangwang says that the U9 Xtreme, or U9X for short, is the full production version of the Track/Special Edition that took the Nevera's crown back in August. Its electronics have been updated since that 294 mph run, and the company now claims "Over 3,000" horsepower from the car's four 30,000 rpm electric motors. That's a truly bonkers number, one that signifies how ridiculous horsepower wars have gotten. EVs give us arbitrarily large numbers, so they need something else to compete on. Welcome, I guess, to the Speed Era.