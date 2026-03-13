15 Useful Car Gadgets You Can Buy From Amazon In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
The 21st-century car can provide more for its drivers than ever before. We enjoy heated seats, Bluetooth stereo systems, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree cameras, and six levels of autonomous driving for Pete's sake. The modern commuter has truly never had it so good. But car companies, as clever as they may be, can't give you everything you might need in your car.
Anything from kids to cargo to certain jobs or hobbies you have changes your driving requirements, and this ain't the 1960s anymore, meaning you can't special order your entire car from a dealership with niche add-ons and options. This, folks, is where the wonderful world of third-party products comes to save the day.
To do our part, we've researched and scoured for quality items, gadgets, and technology that may just be exactly what you're missing on the daily drive. And for the record, this isn't just another list of phone chargers and seat covers — you'll see a wide variety of products suitable for different demands.
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300
Yes, we just said this wouldn't be a list full of chargers, and our first entry is a big charger. But hear us out. The Jackery Power Station Explorer 300 is worth a look, and it's the only charger on this list. This Jackery unit is a more budget-friendly portable power station, meaning it's small, light, and practical. Sure, it doesn't have as much power as some other chargers, but at around $190 on Amazon, the Jackery is consistently rated as the best affordable option.
The 300-watt-hour station comes with USB-C, USB-A, and AC ports, so you can use it for phones, cameras, laptops, and toys. The unit itself can be charged while driving from your car's 12V system or from an AC adapter at home, taking about two hours to get 80% battery. It's even got support for solar charging capabilities.
The short of it is that the Jackery Explorer 300 is affordable, powerful for its size, and easy to haul. But because of those factors, it won't be the most effective for bigger charging jobs.
AstroAI Cordless Tire Inflator
Nobody wants to search for gas stations with air compressors or carry their chunky unit from home around in case they lose tire pressure. As a result, many folks have switched over to portable tire inflators, like this AstroAI Cordless tire inflator.
It advertises 20 minutes of nonstop 20V inflation and up to 160 PSI of pressure at one time. Those 20V batteries can be charged from your typical home outlet to full power in about an hour, but they can also be directly powered by your car's 12V cigarette lighter port if you have a flat on the road with no other power source available. Of course, the AstroAI is great for regular old cars, but it is also capable of handling bike and SUV tires, as well as smaller inflatable objects like basketballs and volleyballs.
In our research, we've found that the AstroAI unit has received "best overall" marks from credible testing outlets such as MotorTrend and scored higher ratings compared to other similar products on Amazon. Speaking of Amazon, this inflator tool is currently on sale with a 17% discount, and a final price of about $55.
HOTOR Car Trash Can
Be honest, you probably need this. Unless you're responsible enough to clean your car every week, that plastic Walmart trash bag probably isn't cutting it for a proper garbage holder. Instead, this two-gallon unit should do nicely to avoid some nasty car messes.
It's called the HOTOR car trash can, and it's pretty versatile for what is essentially a glorified bin. The product comes with an adjustable strap, allowing it to be secured either to your center console or to the front and back of a seat via the headrest. The whole thing is waterproof, and inside, the HOTOR has a magnetic fastener system that secures disposable trash liners that can easily be removed.
The product can also act as extra storage. If you remove the trash liner (sold separately) and clean the inside, it doubles as a carrier for drinks, snacks, and other small items that you don't want to lose under the seat. While there aren't a ton of in-depth reviews or comparisons for products like these, the HOTOR car trash can is highly rated on Amazon and has been positively reviewed by CNN. Multiple colors are available, but the regular black version is the cheapest at about $10.
JOYTUTUS Coin Holder
If your car jingles and jangles its way down the road because of the loose change in your ashtray, well, you're just like us. Sometimes you can't pull out your wallet while driving to store the coins, or it's too much work to find a convenient spot for them. We've been there.
The solution to this issue was found long ago in cars, with many manufacturers providing factory coin sorters and holders in center consoles or gloveboxes. But as you know, many old features just don't come in new cars anymore. So if your car doesn't have a change holder and you're sick of your interior sounding like Santa's sleigh, we'd recommend the JOYTUTUS Coin Holder.
This coin holder has space for 14 quarters, 13 nickels, 17 pennies, and 17 dimes. It comes in either black or pink if you're feeling pretty, and it's currently 20% off on Amazon (black color only) for a total of $8. This isn't anything new, fancy, or innovative, but it's relatively good quality, has a 4.8-star overall Amazon rating, and, in our opinion, solves an issue that most drivers have likely experienced.
Wolfbox G840S Mirror Camera
Eight years ago, automakers were forced to equip every new car sold in the U.S. with a backup camera. If your car is newer than that, you can skip this one, but for those of us who either can't afford a new car or choose to be miserable in old automobiles for fun, this universal mirror camera could be a serious safety upgrade.
The Wolfbox G840S Mirror Camera is helpful because it has both front and rear cameras that serve as backup and a dash cameras. The front-facing camera has 4K resolution and the rear camera has 1080p. Both can be mounted on just about any model, hence the "universal" advertisement.
The Wolfbox's 12-inch display has self-adjusting light settings to help with glaring or dark conditions, and it will even record while your car is parked to acquire evidence of break-ins or parking lot fender benders. This unit was ranked as best overall in its category by both Car Magazine and Car and Driver, and it's listed on Amazon for $130 with a 24% discount.
Macally Headrest-Mounted Tablet/Phone Holder
Folks who are in their mid-twenties or older right now will remember their rich friends who had movie screens in the back of their parents' Escalade or minivan. In 2026, the only difference is that the tiny plastic-trimmed, low-definition screens of old are now just straight-up tablets, and for all those new parents out there with iPad kids (sorry), a stable mount will make sure they don't drop the tablet or have to bend their necks down for hours to enjoy entertainment.
Enter the Macally Headrest Tablet Holder. Both Car and Driver and The Drive have tested and endorsed this product as the best overall simply because of its pure functionality. The aluminum shafts in its construction are adjustable to fit any headrest, while the tablet holder component can house any screen from 4.5 to 10 inches in width and rotate for different viewing angles.
There are others that can fit larger screens, which is probably this product's biggest drawback, but the combination of its simplicity (with no tools required to set up), sturdy design, and $10 Amazon price (with current 33% discount) makes the Macally unit a solid choice.
BlueDriver Pro Scan Tool
There was a time when OBD scanners were a massively expensive specialty tool only utilized by certified shops or serious at-home mechanics. And we're willing to bet that you've been charged by said shops or mechanics to diagnose your car using that tool. Thankfully, OBD scanners have become far more accessible in recent times, and if there's one to recommend right now, it's the BlueDriver Pro Scan Tool.
It is simply a small plug that goes into your car's OBD-II port and wirelessly sends its readings to an app on your phone. Praised for its quality scans and accuracy, the BlueDriver unit both diagnoses and suggests possible fixes to the issues presented and offers round-the-clock professional support for further questions about the codes it feeds you.
Outlets like Road & Track and Automoblog have listed the BlueDriver Pro Scan Tool as the best overall and the best wireless OBD-II scanner on the market because of its no-frills interface and usability, lack of required subscriptions, and overall good performance. On Amazon, the BlueDriver is on sale for about $85.
SeaSucker Monkey Bars Universal Roof Rack
The SeaSucker Monkey Bars may have a silly name, but we think they are one of the most creative products on this list. Essentially, this is a kit of suction-cup-mounted universal roof racks that can be used to secure cargo racks, or just the actual cargo itself, whether that be bikes, camping gear, skis –you name it.
At $500 on Amazon, the Monkey Bars might seem like a more complicated (and just-as-expensive) solution than simply buying regular factory racks. But here's the thing: not every car has roof-rack mounting points, and with the Monkey Bars, you don't run the risk of getting a faulty or ill-fitting set. Instead, you adjust the aluminum bars, measure them out, and stick those suckers on the roof for an instant cargo hold.
On Amazon, the Monkey Bars have a solid 4.2-star rating. In our independent research, we've found largely positive reviews, with users and reviewers citing its strong quality materials and strong suction that lasted years without losing its grip. If there is a downside, the Monkey Bars might leave some marks on the roof and cause extra wind noise, but outdoorsy folks don't really care about that stuff anyway — just make sure the suction points are clean and won't leak air.
XOOL Electric Rear Seat Car Fans
Those who live in warm climates know there's no such thing as too much airflow in the backseat. Sometimes the problem is an A/C system that can't keep up with scorching temperatures or comically small rear seat vents that don't push enough breeze to the back of the cabin, but whatever it is, a setup like the XOOL Electric Rear Seat Fans is hands-down the cheapest and most effective solution.
The dual-fan assembly plugs into your car's 12V outlet system, hooks onto the back of the front seats via the headrest, and points directly at the rear passengers for constant airflow. The fans themselves have 360-degree rotation, so you can point them wherever you want.
Not many comparisons have been conducted for this specific kind of product, but these XOOL fans have been recommended by credible testing outlets like Car and Driver and received a decent 4.2-star Amazon rating. For $28, these could be a choice pick for ride-share drivers, folks with subpar A/C systems, or anyone who drives in the heat.
Carpuride W901 Pro Portable Carplay Unit
There are features you never use in your car, but if you have Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, they're probably not among them. Manufacturers make a big deal about their infotainment compatibility to advertise vehicles, and it's no shock — technology is king. But even slightly outdated cars might not come with a user-friendly screen with those big-name software programs. Luckily, there are a ton of universal units to choose from.
The one we've gravitated towards is the Carpuride W901 Pro. Ranked as "best overall" by both Autoweek and Road & Track in their independent testing, the W901 is simple, using your car's basic 12V outlet and a suction cup mounting for the dashboard.
It is compatible with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and comes with dual Bluetooth 5.0 connections and a traditional AUX as well. Reviewers also liked its high-quality and quick-responding 9-inch screen. As you may expect, this isn't the cheapest thing on this list, as it retails for $230 on Amazon. But to many people, this is a modern upgrade worth far more.
Tile Mate Bluetooth Tracker
This Bluetooth tracker solves the age-old issue of losing your car keys or phone. It happens to the best of us, and it's more of an inevitability than anything else. Its government name is the Life360 Tile Sticker, and it's a petite little thing. At just about 1x1 inches, the Tile attaches to your keychain or other small devices and can accurately track them within 350 feet.
There are a couple of different functions. First, if it's attached to the item you lost, it's as simple as using the app to either track it down via a map or set off a chime to locate it within the house. Secondly, the Tile can be used the opposite way. If your phone is lost in the house, all you have to do is click the Tile and your phone (as long as you have the app installed) will chime.
If you aren't sure yet, you'd be happy to know that outlets like Automoblog, PCMag, and GearLab all approve of the Tile. Plus, unlike an Apple AirTag, it's compatible with Android, too. Right now, the Tile is $28 on Amazon.
Resqme Emergency Keychain Car Escape Tool
This pick is less of a "cool gadget" and more of a matter of preparedness and safety. The road can be a frightful place, and if you or your passengers end up stuck inside a burning car, flipped upside down, or submerged in water, you'll want something small and on hand that could potentially get you out of a dangerous situation. If it were us, we'd choose the $10 Resqme Emergency Keychain Escape Tool.
The tool's two functions — window breaking and seatbelt cutting — rely on stainless steel inside a plastic housing. It's only 3 inches long and weighs 0.5 ounces, so it can fit on a keychain or lanyard with no issues.
The manufacturer claims Resqme is widely used by law enforcement and first responders. Though we weren't able to confirm this, both The New York Times and Autoweek have listed the Resqme as a top pick for its effectiveness, small size, and affordability. We would have to agree.
THRIAID Mini First Aid Kit
We continue our safety kick with something everyone should have in their car — a first aid kit. We've settled on the THRIAID Mini First Aid Kit for our top choice, but truthfully, it doesn't matter which one you've got as long as it's well-prepared. But there's a reason we've landed on this particular kit, so let's see why.
The THRIAID kit not only has 4.8 stars on Amazon, but it has also been recommended by well-known automotive testing outlets. The real kicker is in the contents. Of course, it comes with your run-of-the-mill items like bandages, gauze, tape, and alcohol swabs, but this kit goes above and beyond, featuring scissors, sting relief pads, burn gel, a safety whistle, tweezers, cotton swabs, plastic gloves, and more.
Even the outside of the kit is of good quality, with a hard-shell waterproof casing and carabiner for secure carrying. Overall, there aren't any cons we can come up with. It's only $13 for the 100-piece kit on Amazon, and in our opinion, you get significantly more than your money's worth.
Ticarve Cleaning Gel
If you frequent social media, you've likely seen these sticky, slime-esque putties being used to gather dirt and dust in hard-to-reach places. We'll admit, like you, we were a bit skeptical of their usefulness, writing them off as one tick above a gimmick. But the truth is, they do work pretty well — at least the Ticarve Cleaning Gel we've chosen.
CNN's reviewer absolutely loved the Ticarve putty, stating how surprised they were that it worked so well. It was able to get all the crumbs, dirt, and specks off their car in one fell swoop. The construction of this gel is much like any other toy putty or slime that molds to any surface and maintains its gelatinous texture — only this one is extra sticky and has a full-time job aside from getting caught in kids' hair.
The primary con of the Ticarve Cleaning Gel, though, is its longevity. Instead of just being squished and tossed around for a few minutes before being contained in its jar for next time, the cleaning gel gathers so much dirt that it can only be used a few times before needing replacement. Luckily, it's only $8 on Amazon, so it's not a high-risk investment.
EcoNour 2-in-1 Car Steering Wheel Desk
Some people have strict rules about any food or drink in their cars, and we admire that. Others have no choice but to eat in their vehicle for school, work, or other endeavors, and everyone knows that handling messy foods can become pretty hairy with just a few napkins and your dashboard to use.
So this EcoNour Car Steering Wheel Desk can help. It doesn't require fasteners, screws, or anything — just plain old hooks and physics to keep your tray and meal in place. Also, it doubles as a laptop holder for those who need to make calls and answer emails in their car. Currently, it's 41% off at just about $10 on Amazon.
Once again, there aren't any established journalistic comparison tests for this sort of thing, but Yahoo Life loved the product as well as the more than 9,000 Amazon reviews, delivering a 4.2-star average rating.