These Are The Features You Never Use In Your Car

Last week, I apparently made the grave mistake of asking you which of your car's features you never use. I knew this was a dangerous game to play, as the average Jalopnik reader is a bit of a, let's say, luddite. But, wow. I was not prepared for how deeply entrenched some of you people are when it comes to avoiding technology... even when you bought cars that were clearly tech-laden.

Of course, there are some normal answers here. There's the general smattering of folks who make too big of a deal out of auto stop/start (even though I think they're overreacting), and there are plenty of people who don't like over-active lane departure warning and intervention systems. These are things that make sense to me. However, some of you goobers went above and beyond when it comes to avoiding features. I won't spoil them, as you really should check out the submitters' reasoning yourselves, but my goodness. Some of you guys are a bit loony, aren't you.

In any case, I won't say much more. Why don't you scroll on down below and check out the features your fellow Jalopnik readers don't use in their cars. Do you agree with them, or do you think they're off their rocker like I do?