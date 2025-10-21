These Are The Features You Never Use In Your Car
Last week, I apparently made the grave mistake of asking you which of your car's features you never use. I knew this was a dangerous game to play, as the average Jalopnik reader is a bit of a, let's say, luddite. But, wow. I was not prepared for how deeply entrenched some of you people are when it comes to avoiding technology... even when you bought cars that were clearly tech-laden.
Of course, there are some normal answers here. There's the general smattering of folks who make too big of a deal out of auto stop/start (even though I think they're overreacting), and there are plenty of people who don't like over-active lane departure warning and intervention systems. These are things that make sense to me. However, some of you goobers went above and beyond when it comes to avoiding features. I won't spoil them, as you really should check out the submitters' reasoning yourselves, but my goodness. Some of you guys are a bit loony, aren't you.
In any case, I won't say much more. Why don't you scroll on down below and check out the features your fellow Jalopnik readers don't use in their cars. Do you agree with them, or do you think they're off their rocker like I do?
Lane departure intervention
Disabled it on our old Y (traded) and on our new Ioniq 5.
It's actually dangerous. In both cars I've had it try to steer me back into my lane when I had departed on purpose to avoid a drifting truck.
It needs to be recalled and destroyed.
I do leave it on warning mode when on long trips driving alone, but off entirely if anyone is with me.
I also tend to cut corners and ride the lane line, and get annoyed at the beeping. It beeps even if I'm still 4 inches inside the line.
Submitted by: DieselOX
Automatic climate control
I have an 08 Escape with automatic climate control; I tried it a few times, but honestly, whatever temp I set the interior for, is exactly what I need it to be, without engaging the auto climate control. Besides, when it comes on, it turns the fan on high for a while til it gets the inside what it thinks it needs to be, and I could live without that.
Submitted by: FiveLiters2
Head up displays
Heads up display. I turned it off on the way home from the dealership. I don't really get it. It bothered me being in my line of sight and all the info is just a few inches lower In the dash.
Submitted by: aintadamthingfunny
Terrestrial radio
The AM/FM radio. With so many streaming services available that are integrated into Apple CarPlay, why would I want to spend half of my commute listening to commercials? I moved to a new area of the country 6 years ago and still couldn't tell you any of the frequencies or call signs for the local radio stations.
Submitted by: Trogdor T. Burninator
GPS
It's such a pain to use and my phone is better and easier to use right out of the box.
Submitted by: Gusty McGust
Auto stop/start
My ritual is to push the start button, then immediately deactivate the stop/start. I have no interest in burning up a starter to save $20 on gas.
Submitted by: Very Stable Genius
Power seats
I actually like manual seats better. Let's say it's lunch time. I wanna grab some fast food and steal a short nap before going back to the grind.
With a manual seat, I can push the seat back to have room to eat, flop it nearly flat to take a nap and get it back in position within a second. With a power seat, there is several seconds of whirling to do the same thing, which seems to take forever.
Power seats do make it easier to find a perfect spot the first time, but once you do, it offers no advantages over Manual ones. Even when switching drivers. If my wife was last driving a vehicle, it's 3 clicks back on the seat and 1-2 clicks further upright on the seat back to get me where I'm comfortable. Takes less than a second. About the same time as pushing a memory button and having a powerseat go a new position.
Submitted by: hoser68
Auto park
The auto park feature. The only time it was used was when the car salesman showed it off in the parking lot.
Submitted by: XXLTall
Paddle shifters
Those fake paddle shifters. Family member just acquired a brand new civic hybrid sports touring (damm that's a mouthful). That thing has an eCVT and those shifters add absolutely jack to the driving experience. That same applies to almost every vehicle equipped with an auto trans. At least it gives F1 fanboys an illusion of being MSC for free 😁😁
Submitted by: KP
Cruise control
Cruise control. Never tried it, don't understand it. (I'm not interested in automating the driving process anyway — I enjoy driving a lot.)
Submitted by: carrercrytharis
The Sport button
The "Sport" button in my Mazda CX-5. It adds nothing but more engine noise – and dings MPG a bit as it makes the car idle higher. I may occasionally use it to add a little zing to my expressway on-ramp runs – but it mostly stays off.
Submitted by: PLAN-B 77
Heated seats
Heated seats for myself. Car has them, but I don't use the driver side. I will use the passenger side to keep takeout food I place on it warm while driving home. And I live in the Boston area, non-garaged car, if anyone is wondering.
Submitted by: Crucial Taunt
Hey man, this is nuts.