8 Years Ago, Automakers Were Forced To Equip Backup Cameras - What Might Come Next?

In 2014, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) completed a multi-year process that led to a new safety standard: all new cars and trucks sold in the United States must include rearview cameras as of May 2018. The initiative was aimed at preventing backover accidents, which, according to NHTSA, caused an average of 210 fatalities and 15,000 injuries each year. Even worse, the same studies noted that children under five and adults aged 70 or older were disproportionately affected.

However, no software is ever perfect, and there are many factors that ultimately determine whether an accident occurs. For instance, the GMC Sierra has a backup camera that's nearly useless at night (same with most other trucks), while Ford recently recalled 1.1 million trucks due to camera problems. Regardless, fast forward to 2026, and we have numerous safety technologies that can reduce accidents in a variety of environments, the same way a rearview camera can.

Innovations like automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, and pedestrian detection systems have all proven effective in studies and real-world use. Yet — at least for now — their adoption has largely been left to the market to decide, with NHTSA able only to recommend – not mandate — them. This raises the question: what might come next? Here's our educated guess, along with all the challenges that might follow.