These Are The Nastiest Messes You've Ever Cleaned Out Of Your Car

1987 Mazda RX-7 Turbo II had been sitting in a pole barn for over 10 years in a small mountain community. By the end of the first summer mice had entered the cowl and chewed through the plastic flap separating the blower motor from the outside air. Having entered the HVAC tunnels they chewed their way into the cabin, nestling into the plush interior. They made their nests on the seats and carpet, under the carpeting, behind the door panels, in-between body panels and even making their way into the rocker panels which were filled with nests. In the winter their nests were insufficient for keeping them warm and they would freeze to death in place. Spring thaw would create a bigger mess of the accumulating mouse corpses, feces and urine. Summer comes around and here comes another round of mouse infestation. This went on year after year after putrefying year.

When I inherited the car someone had vacuumed out the interior and declared it clean. But it smelled of death and decay. Lifting the hood revealed mouse nests and refuse underneath the intercooler. What was once a hood blanket had become a chewed husk of tattered fiber remnants. Everywhere there was filth and decay. Removing the seats from the car and beginning to lift the carpets revealed that the once plush and thick rubber foam of the underlayment was macerated and mixed with mouse droppings, hair, corpses and rodent filth. Gutting the car, scrubbing and spraying with various cleaning mixtures helped a bit, but the stench of death remained. No soul with olfactory bulbs could survive this death trap. I bought a boroscope and began probing in between the metal panels of the body, only to be horrified by the existence of mountains of rodent feces, corpses and nests. I began cleaning out the chassis with ever smaller hoses, cleaning wands and my hands were I could reach and watched a seemingly endless cascade of droppings flow from the drainage ports. I reached in to grab one of the many mouse corpses and actually felt a bite as I latched onto its bony skull and sharp teeth. Even in death these rodents defended their palace. After tens of hours of cleaning I set off a chemical reaction (bio-shocker) in the car with closed windows to destroy all organic matter and smells. This is the substance used in disaster cleanup, crime scenes and where bodies have been left to rot in order to remove odors. It had little effect. So I repeated the bio-shock several times. Since that time four years ago I've let the car sit under a cover, outside without windows but drying in the southern california heat. I think it may have finally reached the point where I can begin restoring the interior, but the experience has left perpetual scars on my psyche.

From slowmofo