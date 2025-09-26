The Mercedes-Benz VLE Is Almost Ready For Production And I'm Vibrating With Excitement
It's no secret that my most anticipated car reveal of 2026 is the Mercedes-Benz VLE, the replacement for the luxurious V-Class that will ride on the new electric VAN.EA architecture. In America we've only gotten the Metris commercial work van version of the V-Class, being forced to covet them from afar while watching "Succession" or getting lucky with an Uber while vacationing in Europe, but not only will the VLE be sold in the U.S., there will be an even more luxurious VLS version, too.
Mercedes says over 90% of the construction and upgrades have been completed at its existing vans plant in Vitoria, Spain, and the first pre-series vehicles are rolling off the line ahead of the reveal in the first half of 2026. Earlier this year Mercedes showed off the incredible Vision V concept, which previews the even fancier long-wheelbase VLS model (though there could be a Maybach above that too), but the VLE will look largely the same. We've already seen official photos of a few camouflaged prototypes, but now we have a new teaser showing off the van's bold front end, and a shot of a prototype with less camo — plus I got up close with a lightly-camouflaged VLE in Munich a few weeks ago.
It's gonna be amazing
As you can see in the lead image of this story, the VLE's front end will be much like the Vision V's, with two illuminated stars in each headlight and a gigantic shield-like grille similar to what we saw with the new GLC EV, but instead of having a big three-pointed star logo in the middle of the grille, the VLE has a standing hood ornament. We can see the grille also has hundreds of little illuminated squares like on the GLC, harking back to the grilles of iconic '60s Benzes, and the VLE has two bulges in the hood like on a 300SL.
The overall profile is sleeker than the current V-Class, and the VLE has more prominent shoulder surfacing and pop-out door handles. Mercedes says it has an "impressive" drag coefficient, At the tail it looks like slim LED taillights run up the entire height and wrap around to create a spoiler at the top of the large rear window, which should look pretty cool. And, I mean, it's a minivan with a hood ornament and monoblock wheels. That's already cooler than 98% of other vehicles on the road.
Mercedes says the VLE will be available with up to eight seats, as with the current V-Class, with the most luxurious versions being four-seaters with a pair of reclining captain's chairs in the second row. The V-Class is already a much more appealing vehicle than something like a Cadillac Escalade, and this new model could rival even Mercedes' own S-Class — especially the VLS, which will have a partition with a huge TV screen and rear-seat amenities and space better than anything else in the brand's portfolio. Luxurious vans are already mega popular in Asia and the Middle East and growing in Europe, and I think it could be a big untapped market in the U.S. as well.
Minivans rule
We don't have many details about the 800-volt VAN.EA platform, but it being a dedicated modular architecture means there will be a bigger difference between the VLE and its commercial Vito/Metris siblings. Mercedes drove a VLE prototype from Stuttgart almost 700 miles across the Alps to Rome and it only needed two 15-minute charging stops, so it should boast some impressive specs. We also know it'll be available with rear-wheel steering and all-wheel driveThe VAN.EA platform will also underpin smaller vans and larger ones like the next-generation Sprinter, and coming later this decade will be a combustion-engine version of the platform called VAN.CA that shares about 70% of parts with the EVs.
Thomas Klein, head of the Mercedes vans division, says the VLE was brought from initial concept to production in record time, adding that "throughout the entire development process, we have consistently used innovative, digital methods while creating significant efficiencies." The electric VLE will be produced alongside both EV and ICE versions of the current vans and the other next-gen models, and enhancements to the plant include a new body shop paint shop and an "extensively modified" assembly hall. Mercedes says the plant is already net carbon neutral, having purchased electricity from renewable sources from 2013, and it has a PV system to generate green electricity itself. The plant also uses geothermal energy to heat the facilities, with waste heat from that being used during the painting process.
Mercedes will reveal the VLE in the first half of 2026, and it should go on sale in Europe soon after, with the U.S. and other markets to follow soon after. I can't wait.