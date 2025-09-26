The Mercedes-Benz VLE Is Almost Ready For Production And I'm Vibrating With Excitement

As you can see in the lead image of this story, the VLE's front end will be much like the Vision V's, with two illuminated stars in each headlight and a gigantic shield-like grille similar to what we saw with the new GLC EV, but instead of having a big three-pointed star logo in the middle of the grille, the VLE has a standing hood ornament. We can see the grille also has hundreds of little illuminated squares like on the GLC, harking back to the grilles of iconic '60s Benzes, and the VLE has two bulges in the hood like on a 300SL.

The overall profile is sleeker than the current V-Class, and the VLE has more prominent shoulder surfacing and pop-out door handles. Mercedes says it has an "impressive" drag coefficient, At the tail it looks like slim LED taillights run up the entire height and wrap around to create a spoiler at the top of the large rear window, which should look pretty cool. And, I mean, it's a minivan with a hood ornament and monoblock wheels. That's already cooler than 98% of other vehicles on the road.

Daniel Golson/Jalopnik

Mercedes says the VLE will be available with up to eight seats, as with the current V-Class, with the most luxurious versions being four-seaters with a pair of reclining captain's chairs in the second row. The V-Class is already a much more appealing vehicle than something like a Cadillac Escalade, and this new model could rival even Mercedes' own S-Class — especially the VLS, which will have a partition with a huge TV screen and rear-seat amenities and space better than anything else in the brand's portfolio. Luxurious vans are already mega popular in Asia and the Middle East and growing in Europe, and I think it could be a big untapped market in the U.S. as well.