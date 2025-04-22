Mercedes-Benz Vision V Concept Previews A Range-Topping Electric Luxury Van That's Coming To America

Have a conversation with any self-respecting car enthusiast — or, at least, any auto journalist — and they will eventually start talking to you about how much they love minivans. Vans in general, really. They may not be the sexiest vehicles on the road, but they're eminently useful and often genuinely interesting in terms of design and engineering. Some vans are getting truly luxurious too, in many ways far surpassing traditional luxury rides like the sedan and SUV offerings from Bentley, Mercedes-Maybach and Rolls-Royce. The high-end chauffeur-driven van market has exploded in China and Japan, with the Europe and the Middle East growing quickly, but aside from kinda-fancy versions of minivans like the Kia Carnival and some aftermarket creations, the U.S. has yet to get any of these amazing new luxury vans.

That's gonna change next year with the introduction of the next-generation Mercedes-Benz V-Class, which has existed for years in Europe but will finally be coming to America. While the current V-Class is a tarted-up Metris commercial van — admittedly one that can be had in a pretty awesome chauffeur-ready four-seat configuration — the new one will be a standalone model designed to be a "private lounge." Today at the Shanghai Auto Show Mercedes unveiled the Vision V, a concept previewing the top-end version of the next V-Class that will be the most luxurious passenger-oriented vehicle in the brand's lineup.

Full disclosure: Mercedes-Benz flew me to Germany, fed me and put me up in a hotel so I could get studio previews of the Vision V and the new CLA before their reveals, along with getting to chat with the company CEO, designers and product planners.