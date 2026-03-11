These Cars Are Way Quicker Than Their Price Tags Suggest

The world is obsessed with 0-to-60 times. People often ask us about a car, and the first follow up question is usually, "how quick is it to 60?" Although, it doesn't matter much. Traffic congestion is at an all-time high lately, and speed limits mean most modern cars can't be driven pedal to the metal.

But let's face it — you don't care what we say. Your friends don't care. Nobody cares. All you want is a car that can pin you down to the seat as hard as possible. You want to be first at the traffic light. You want to reach highway speeds in seconds, because merging into traffic with a slow car is the automotive equivalent of the boogeyman. Most of all, fast cars are empowering.

We feel you. Today more than ever, it's easier and cheaper to buy neck-snapping cars, and with this piece, we set out to prove it. So, we made a list of cars that are quicker than their price tags suggest. Some of these vehicles are cheap, yet as quick as past supercars. Others are less attainable but still offer outstanding 0-to-60 times for less money than their high-performance counterparts. From family EVs to rear-wheel-drive joy rides, here are some surprisingly quick cars.