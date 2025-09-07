Kia K5 GT 0-60 Times: How Quick Is Compared To Cheaper Models?

Like most mainstream car producers, Kia has a habit of manufacturing sedate cars and then going on to inject them with a sporting bloodline with improved performance numbers that look downright impressive. The K5 is a product of that wise strategy. Kia's O.G fastback sedan has been around since arriving for its fifth-generation ahead of the 2021 model year. As part of changes, the car was renamed to K5 — from Optima — aligning it with the brand's 'K' series range of passenger cars.

Among all the K5 trims, the GT is the one you will likely jump at the chance to own if you're looking for something with fantastically good ride quality and the quickest zero-to-60 time. Kia makes some bold claims about the K5 GT being a faster and better handling car than the BMW 530i. It is in part thanks to a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine that makes more power than its counterparts at 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet of torque, directed to the wheels via an eight-speed dual clutch transmission.

So equipped, the K5 GT sprints to 60 mph in a sprightly 5.4 seconds, per Kia's estimate. In Car and Driver's testing of a mechanically similar 2021 K5 GT, the performance sedan was even quicker, reaching 60 mph in 5.2 seconds, with the quarter mile clocked in 13.7 seconds at 106 mph. Car and Driver also quotes a 155 mph top speed.