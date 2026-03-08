Senate Lays Out Its Biggest Plans For NASA In Years, Accelerating Moon Race And Delaying ISS Termination

For the first time in years, Congress seems like it's getting serious about NASA's future. The Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation passed the NASA Authorization Act of 2026 on a voice vote, meaning unanimously. Anything can happen in Congress, but this seems to be on a fast track to approval. If it does, it finally gives the beleaguered space agency direct guidance from the federal government as to priorities, goals, and expectations for what it should be doing. And based on the text of the bill, Washington is in more of a pro-space stance than it's been since the 1960s.

We haven't had a bill like this since 2022, and even that wasn't quite a full authorization, as the Planetary Society notes. This 200-page bill (courtesy Ars Technica) contains a huge number of new directives, big and small. For the Moon, it codifies a plan already laid out by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman to standardize the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will take astronauts there. Previously, a whole host of upgrades were planned, but these would have made it difficult to transfer lessons learned from one design to the next. It also formally sets the government's intention to set up a permanent lunar base and, though it doesn't cancel it, de-emphasizes the proposed Lunar Gateway space station. That reads like forcing NASA to focus on plans that are ambitious but more achievable.

But while the lunar space station may not happen, there's a whole lot in here about ones for Earth orbit. First off, the International Space Station (ISS) gets a stay of execution: instead of a planned de-orbit (retirement) in 2030, the bill would set this no earlier than 2032. The rationale is that private companies need more time to set up commercial space stations of their own. To that end, the bill puts a pretty huge emphasis on getting the commercial space station initiative moving. It wants NASA to start sending out requests for proposals on these things in the near future, which means actually putting requirements together post haste. In line with that, the bill would mandate that NASA continue to allow private missions to the ISS, something which only began recently.