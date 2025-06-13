NASA Starts Asking Employees To Take Buyouts Or Retire Early

In a move more reminiscent of a struggling local newspaper than the world's premier space exploration agency, NASA has started asking employees if they'd like to choose to leave. Per Space.com, a June 9 memo lays out a few ways that personnel can do so, including buyouts, early retirements, and deferred resignations. For the latter, employees would be able to stop working within the next two weeks, but still get paid through the end of the year.

This all comes just a few weeks after the Trump administration's 2026 budget proposal for the federal government writ large, which among much else includes a full 24% funding cut for NASA. If passed, that would be the biggest annual cut the agency has ever suffered. Contained within that is a goal to slash NASA staff by 32%, to around 12,000. It also includes a whopping 47% cut to the agency's scientific activities.

One-third fewer employees, only half as much science, and one-quarter less total budget: It adds up to a gutting of one of America's most beloved institutions. According to a Pew Research Center poll in 2023, 69% of Americans said that it was "essential" for the U.S. to remain a leader in space exploration. Kind of hard to do that without enough staff or budget.