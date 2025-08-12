The Next American Space Station Might Look Very Different Due To NASA Budget Cuts

Orbiting our planet since 1998, the International Space Station is scheduled to be decommissioned in 2030. That will leave America without a crewed presence in space unless new stations can get off the ground. NASA has already funded several private sector companies to come up with designs for commercial space stations that would (literally) fill the void. But now, an internal directive is reorienting the whole endeavor around the incoming meteor that is budget cuts. And that could make for some very, very different ideas of what a space station looks like.

The internal directive, obtained by Ars Technica, lays out a number of major changes. The biggest one is that NASA will pay for any designs it approves via a funded Space Act Agreement (SAA), rather than a firm fixed price. Through the Space Act, the agency has always had special permission from Congress to work with the private sector in a more adaptable way than the rest of the government. In this case, the document specifically states that using funded SAAs will give "flexibility to NASA to award SAA value based on... availability of funds."

Availability of funds, you say? Surely, that couldn't have anything to do with the Trump administration's 2026 budget proposal, which asks for a 24% funding cut for NASA, including slashing staff by 32% and gutting scientific funding by 47%. If NASA had moved ahead with the original firm fixed price idea, then the agency would have either had to cancel the whole initiative for lack of funds or else been on the hook to pay the station manufacturer that money (which it would have to take from other projects, which would get even more unfunded). Non-fixed SAAs, by contrast, give it some wiggle room.