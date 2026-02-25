House Republicans Strike Down Ted Cruz's Aviation Safety Bill To Prevent The Next Potomac Crash

On Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives voted to approve a bill 264 to 133. Naturally, this means that it somehow failed. The bill was the Rotorcraft Operations Transparency and Oversight Reform (ROTOR, get it?) Act, a set of flight regulations changes proposed in response to the horrific crash of an Army Black Hawk helicopter into American Airlines Flight 5342 over the Potomac River in January 2025. Championed by Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Ranking Member Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the ROTOR Act was past unanimously by the Senate in December. It seemed to be fast-tracked to be approved by the House, to then be signed by President Donald Trump. Ironically enough, now it's crashed.

You may be thinking to yourself that you possess the ability to count and can confirm that 264 is in fact a higher number than 133, so the bill should have succeeded, shouldn't it? If only democracy were so simple! Due to the strange, arcane ways of Congress, the ROTOR Act was brought to the House with an expedited procedure, the downside of which is that this method requires a two-thirds majority for approval. If you do the math here, you'll realize that had one single representative voted the other way, this would have passed. Such is the line between doing something about the crash and doing nothing at all.

What happened? Not to put too fine a point on it, but the Pentagon shot it down. On Monday, it released a statement claiming that the ROTOR Act (passed by the Senate all the way back in December, remember) had flaws. That seems to have pulled a lot of support away, including no less than House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA); specifically, it pulled literally exactly enough away. If that sounds coordinated, that is certainly your judgement to make.