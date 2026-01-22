Congress Saves NASA From Trump's Proposed Budget Cuts, Fully Funds Agency And Its Science Missions

It wasn't all that long ago that NASA looked like it was going to be absolutely gutted by massive budget cuts. However (and here's a sentence you don't hear very often), Congress acted decisively to reject the Trump administration's ambitions. In fact, it's going the other way: in 2026, NASA will have the largest budget it's had since 1998. This basically saves the science missions of the agency, which study everything from the Earth's climate to the furthest stars. And because this is the world we live in now, the new budget also mandates that this money be spent, so the administration can't just choose to not spend what it's been allocated. That sound you're hearing is a sigh of relief from the entire space community.

The specifics here, courtesy the Planetary Society, are more breathtaking than if you took your helmet off in Earth orbit. The Habitable Worlds Observatory was going to be slashed to just $3.3 million; it's now getting a full $150 million. The James Webb Space Telescope, basically the coolest camera ever, was going to be cut to just $140 million; now it's back up to $208 million. The real threat was that a huge number of programs, over 40 in all, were on the chopping block altogether. Losing all of those would have hollowed NASA out, rendering the agency a shell of what it once was.

Now, they're all back in business and fully funded, with just one exception: Mars Sample Return, the ambitious attempt to send the Perseverance rover's soil and rock samples all the way back to Earth. But this program was already bedeviled by cost overruns and a lack of a realistic plan, enough so that private companies were looking to take over from NASA. If something had to be sacrificed to the budget gods to save everything else, this is what you'd pick. Besides, the samples are still there, sitting on Mars, so we could always pick them up later. Unless of course China swoops in and grabs them first, but never mind that.