2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport Costs Less Than $50,000 — Barely
Toyota's vehicles often become best-sellers in their respective market categories, from the Camry family sedan to the Tacoma midsize pickup, but the real sales star as of late has been the RAV4. It's the ubiquitous affordable compact crossover and the best-selling car in the United States, and the redesigned 2026 RAV4 hopes to continue that record. Jalopnik's senior editor Daniel Golson attended the first drive of the new RAV4 and liked most trims, but really enjoyed driving the new RAV4 GR Sport plug-in hybrid. Last week, Toyota finally announced official pricing for that top trim level, and it starts out at $49,950 including destination.
$50,000 isn't especially cheap, but unfortunately it is about the average price of a new car right now. Plus, it's a fairly reasonable price when you take into consideration the RAV4 GR Sport's aggressive looks, 324 horsepower, grin-inducing dedicated suspension setup, and 48-mile electric-only range. Toyota still hasn't released any official 0-to-60 times, but Daniel said its acceleration felt at least a few tenths quicker than the outgoing 2025 RAV4 PHEV, which achieved the sprint in around 5.5 seconds. It's also the lone performance-oriented compact crossover until you go up to expensive models in the luxury market, and it's cheaper than even the base models of the main luxe compacts like the BMW X3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC, which both start out at $50,900, and the Audi Q5 that starts at $54,095.
If sporty isn't your thing, there are plenty of other, more affordable 2026 RAV4 trims to choose from
The exciting GR Sport is the most expensive RAV4 trim level for 2026, but if aggression and excitement aren't traits you desire from your compact crossover, there are a dizzying nine other trim levels to choose from. The cheapest RAV4 you can buy for 2026 is the RAV4 LE hybrid, which starts at $33,350, followed by the SE, XLE Premium, and XSE, all of which are available in front-wheel drive or with all-wheel drive for $1,400 more. Woodland, XSE, and Limited RAV4 hybrids come with standard all-wheel drive. There are also three other RAV4 plug-in hybrids, starting with the SE at $42,950, the Woodland at $46,750, and the XSE PHEV at $48,650.
All RAV4s with the traditional hybrid system are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motor-generators that together produce 226 horsepower in front-wheel-drive form, while all-wheel-drive models gain a third, rear-mounted electric motor that bumps total output up to 236 horsepower.
Plug-in-hybrid RAV4s all have the same powertrain with standard all-wheel-drive and a total of 324 horsepower. They're all fed electrons via a large 22.7-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that on Woodland and XSE PHEV models is capable of DC fast charging from 10% to 80% charge in 35 minutes, but the SE and GR Sport trims weirdly miss out on that convenience, needing a full 3.5 hours to charge using a 240-volt outlet.
The 2026 Toyota RAV4 has trims that suit every possible taste. Whether you want maximum affordability and efficiency, rugged touches and an off-roader vibe, a luxurious and elevated experience, or a sporty, aggressive one, there's a 2026 RAV4 for you.