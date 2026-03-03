2026 Toyota RAV4 GR Sport Costs Less Than $50,000 — Barely

The exciting GR Sport is the most expensive RAV4 trim level for 2026, but if aggression and excitement aren't traits you desire from your compact crossover, there are a dizzying nine other trim levels to choose from. The cheapest RAV4 you can buy for 2026 is the RAV4 LE hybrid, which starts at $33,350, followed by the SE, XLE Premium, and XSE, all of which are available in front-wheel drive or with all-wheel drive for $1,400 more. Woodland, XSE, and Limited RAV4 hybrids come with standard all-wheel drive. There are also three other RAV4 plug-in hybrids, starting with the SE at $42,950, the Woodland at $46,750, and the XSE PHEV at $48,650.

All RAV4s with the traditional hybrid system are powered by a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motor-generators that together produce 226 horsepower in front-wheel-drive form, while all-wheel-drive models gain a third, rear-mounted electric motor that bumps total output up to 236 horsepower.

Toyota

Plug-in-hybrid RAV4s all have the same powertrain with standard all-wheel-drive and a total of 324 horsepower. They're all fed electrons via a large 22.7-kWh lithium-ion battery pack that on Woodland and XSE PHEV models is capable of DC fast charging from 10% to 80% charge in 35 minutes, but the SE and GR Sport trims weirdly miss out on that convenience, needing a full 3.5 hours to charge using a 240-volt outlet.

The 2026 Toyota RAV4 has trims that suit every possible taste. Whether you want maximum affordability and efficiency, rugged touches and an off-roader vibe, a luxurious and elevated experience, or a sporty, aggressive one, there's a 2026 RAV4 for you.