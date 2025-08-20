China On Track To Beat NASA To Moon After Lunar Lander Test

The successful Lanyue test and last week's test firing of the Long March 10's center core, the rocket that will fly the lander to the Moon, show that China's lunar program is on pace to meet its deadline. On the other hand, Artemis seemingly can't meet any deadline. SpaceX planned for its Starship lander to undergo a similar landing and ascent test in January 2024. The test was delayed to 2025 and has yet to take place. With the lander, the already delayed Artemis III mission might feature a lunar landing in 2027 if the current timeline holds.

China beating Artemis to the Moon would deal a heavy blow to the domestic image of American exceptionalism and the promise of space commercialization. For a hypothetical, let's take our minds back to the Space Race. Imagine if Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov stepped out of a LK module in 1969 to become the first human to set foot on the Moon. Things weren't going great for the United States in 1968. The Tet Offensive convinced the American public that the Vietnam War would never be won and that thousands of young Americans were dying for nothing. The assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy and the passage of the Fair Housing Act served as a bittersweet premature end to the civil rights movement. The Red Banner being planted on the lunar surface would have left an indelible mark on the American psyche. It's hard to argue that a different Red Banner wouldn't have a similar impact in the 21st century.