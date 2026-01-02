Now NASA Is Closing Its Biggest Library, Some Of Which Could Be Lost Forever

The library staff are currently reviewing the whole archive to determine the fate of each document. According to the union that represents the workers at Goddard, only about 10-15% is going to be preserved by NASA directly. The rest go to the General Services Administration, essentially the branch of the federal government responsible for the actual functioning of the federal government. Standard procedure is to warehouse some and discard the rest. Given this administration's cavalier attitude to reducing the size of government, it's very unclear how much will actually be saved.

On top of Goddard's own historic archive, the very fact that so many other NASA libraries have shut down meant that other archives were being stored there. In particular, apparently when the library for NASA headquarters in Washington, D.C. was closed down, its records went to Goddard. NASA headquarters! Some pretty important documents in there, I imagine. What happens to those now?

The icing on this cake is that the union claims this is all in violation of contract. How that plays out, whether through internal pressure or public lawsuits, may determine the fate of these volumes. But consolidation like this seems to be the general trend the Trump administration is taking with the agency, along with buyouts and early retirements. Maybe that will lead to big cost savings that in turn enable growth, as new NASA administrator Jared Isaacman believes. And maybe these documents will just find new homes in the remaining NASA libraries. Let's hope so. The alternative is losing all this research and history to the black hole of budget cuts.