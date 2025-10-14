Layoffs Come For NASA As The Jet Propulsion Laboratory Sheds 10% Of Its Workforce

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), NASA's federally funded research and development center operated by the California Institute of Technology, announced Monday that it will be laying off "approximately 550 of our colleagues across technical, business, and support areas." That's around 10% of the center's entire workforce. This follows layoffs in November 2024, which followed layoffs in February 2024, which followed layoffs in January 2024.

It's a sad state of affairs for JPL, which is responsible for the Curiosity Mars rover program and 39 other active missions. Per Space News, the initial round of layoffs began over budget uncertainties as Congress fought over spending; given the fact that Congress has no budget at all at the moment, the situation hasn't exactly improved. Still, JPL Director Dave Gallagher said in the announcement that Monday's news was the culmination of a months-long effort to reorganize the center, not a response to the shutdown.

"Reorg" is often associated with other terms, such as restructure, realignment, reduction, leaner, "grateful for the contributions of our departing colleagues" ... and, yup, they're all in there. That sounds like Gallagher is trying to fundamentally shift how JPL operates, rather than just trim headcount at the margins. Indeed, CNBC reports that a new org structure will take effect on Wednesday. What that means, no one knows yet. In fact, though the layoffs have been announced, employees were not to even learn if they're being shown the door until Tuesday. Rough night.