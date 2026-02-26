Ford Recalls 4.4 Million Trucks And SUVs For Trailer Issue Affecting Lights And Brakes
How do you solve a problem like Ford recalls? I'm sure that's what all of the executives in Dearborn are asking themselves right now, as the automaker contends with another massive recall. Now, nearly 4.4 million Ford trucks, SUVs and vans need to be fixed because of an issue with their trailer lighting and brake system. Not great, Jim. Not great.
Ford needs to fix certain 2021-2026 F-150s, 2022-2026 F-250 Super Duties, Expeditions, Mavericks, and Lincoln Navigators. It also needs to look at 2024-2026 Rangers and the 2026 E-Transit vans. All in all, 4,389,609 vehicles are potentially impacted by an issue in the integrated trailer module (ITRM), though just 1% are expected to actually have the defect, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
When the vehicle is towing, the ITRM can apparently lose communication with the vehicle, and when that happens, the brake and turn signal lights can go out. In some cases, the brakes themselves can stop functioning, and that's an even bigger issue. At the very least, the fix is a simple one: The integrated trailer module software will be updated by the dealer through an over-the-air update, free of charge.
Ford was first made aware of the issue in October of 2025, and as of early February of this year there were a total of 405 warranty claims and two Vehicle Owner Questionnaires that were identified as possibly related to the issue. Luckily, Ford's not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this malfunction.
Dealers and owners should be notified sometime in mid-March, and the remedy should roll out in May.
The beat goes on
2026 seems to have picked up right where 2025 left off for Ford and recalls. From what we can tell, this is the Blue Oval's 11th recall of the year so far (no other automaker has more than five), and — in total — 4,957,486 vehicles have already been recalled. Of course, the vast majority are from this latest round.
As I'm sure you know, 2025 was a record year for Ford recalls. The automaker wracked up 153 total — literally 100 more than second-place Stellantis. Those 153 recalls cover 12,930,717 vehicles, so the fact Ford is nearly at 5 million, and we're not even at March yet, makes me feel pretty confident it'll blow past that number in 2026. Hell, nearly 4.4 million vehicles in a single recall is bigger than Ford's three biggest recalls of 2025 combined. That's nasty work, man.
I'm not really sure how Ford gets itself out of this rut, but it better figure it out fast, because it's developing quite the reputation at this point.