Ford Recalls 4.4 Million Trucks And SUVs For Trailer Issue Affecting Lights And Brakes

How do you solve a problem like Ford recalls? I'm sure that's what all of the executives in Dearborn are asking themselves right now, as the automaker contends with another massive recall. Now, nearly 4.4 million Ford trucks, SUVs and vans need to be fixed because of an issue with their trailer lighting and brake system. Not great, Jim. Not great.

Ford needs to fix certain 2021-2026 F-150s, 2022-2026 F-250 Super Duties, Expeditions, Mavericks, and Lincoln Navigators. It also needs to look at 2024-2026 Rangers and the 2026 E-Transit vans. All in all, 4,389,609 vehicles are potentially impacted by an issue in the integrated trailer module (ITRM), though just 1% are expected to actually have the defect, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

When the vehicle is towing, the ITRM can apparently lose communication with the vehicle, and when that happens, the brake and turn signal lights can go out. In some cases, the brakes themselves can stop functioning, and that's an even bigger issue. At the very least, the fix is a simple one: The integrated trailer module software will be updated by the dealer through an over-the-air update, free of charge.

Ford was first made aware of the issue in October of 2025, and as of early February of this year there were a total of 405 warranty claims and two Vehicle Owner Questionnaires that were identified as possibly related to the issue. Luckily, Ford's not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this malfunction.

Dealers and owners should be notified sometime in mid-March, and the remedy should roll out in May.