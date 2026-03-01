5 Cheap Harley-Davidson Cruiser Alternatives For Bikers On A Budget
When it comes hitting the open road, there's no match for the mixture of power, control, and comfort provided by Harley-Davidson. At least, that's what Harley-Davidson wants you to believe, and it's got the cinematic product placement to prove it. While it's true, HD is one of the most well-known names in the motorcycle game, it's not the only player for those looking for a sleek cruiser. These days, most companies have their own line of motorcycles to compete with the offerings of Harley-Davidson, and some of these competitors can really give HD a run for its money.
Speaking of money, a good motorcycle doesn't necessarily have to require you to empty your whole bank account. They say "it pays to buy the best," but if you're a savvy consumer and you know where to look, you can find a motorcycle for a fair price. With that in mind, here are five cheap Harley-Davidson cruiser alternatives for bikers on a budget. Each of these bikes carries a price tag of under $10,000, which is well below the pricier standard set by Harley-Davidson.
Yamaha Bolt R-Spec
Harley-Davidson is a cornerstone of Americana, thanks to movies like "Easy Rider" and the mythic status of the endless American highway and the freedom it represents. The company may not be as popular as it was during its heyday – which has led to Harley-Davidson dealerships shutting down across the country – but when the average person thinks of motorcycles, especially choppers and cruisers, they often immediately associate them with the Bar and Shield.
However, that's not always the case. The 2024 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec is a cruiser from Japanese company Yamaha. While the company is often associated with smaller, zippier bikes, it has been making cruisers since the 1980s, and Yamaha still builds cruisers today. The Bolt R-Spec has a pretty compact frame for a cruiser, making it a great bike for newcomers to the motorcycle scene. A smaller frame is better for new bikers, and jumping straight to an oversized mammoth is an easy mistake for rookie riders to make.
Pricewise, the 2025 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec launched with an MSRP of just $8,999, which is a great price for a starter bike. Does its engine roar like a righteous beast the way an HD Sportster does? No. In fact, if you push the throttle to its limits, you may feel the frame rattle a bit more than you'd probably like. But at roughly half the price of a Sportster (which will set you back $15,999 to start), you're still getting a tremendous value for your money.
Honda Shadow
Honda's line of Shadow motorcycles isn't a cash-grab attempt to carve out a slice of the Harley-Davidson customer base. The Shadow is a line of bikes that dates back to the early 1980s, when the first version of the Honda Shadow launched across the world. That classic bike was a far cry from today's version of the Shadow, a motorcycle with over 40 years of history behind it.
The 2025 Honda Shadow Phantom carries a base MSRP of $8,699. For that price, you're getting a 745cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine, which is more than enough to get you where you're going. Is it as powerful as a Harley-Davidson Sportster's short-stroke Revolution Max 975T engine with a 975cc motor and 121 horsepower? Nope. But Honda has to save money somewhere, right?
When it comes to driving fast, driving hard, and looking good while doing it, Harley-Davidson may be the most well-known option. However, it's not the only name in the game, whether you're looking for a traditional two-wheeler or a solid three-wheeled Harley alternative. The Honda Shadow is proof of that, especially when you take its modest price into consideration. You don't need to spend Harley-Davidson money in order to have a quality biking experience.
Kawasaki Vulcan S
The Kawasaki Vulcan S starts from $7,649. That's a pretty great price, but you're probably going to want to get the premium version with ABS (anti-lock brake system), which boosts the starting price to $8,149. If you've enjoyed the luxury of a good ABS, it's hard to go back. It's also difficult to call ABS an "optional extra," since it's so essential. It feels more like a way to pretend like the Vulcan S is technically $500 cheaper than it really is, since who's gonna skip the ABS?
This bike boasts a 649cc liquid-cooled dual-cylinder engine that can produce a solid 60 horsepower. Sure, that pales next to the 121 horsepower of a Harley Sportster, but it's more than enough to get you moving in style. Speaking of style, it's worth mentioning that this is a pretty gorgeous motorcycle that feels both modern and fashionably old school. If you're looking for more options, there's also the Vulcan S Cafe variant, which features some cosmetic differences, including a two-tone paint job, fancy sport striping, and a windshield for a smoother and slightly more aerodynamic ride.
Honda Rebel
If you're looking for the absolute cheapest bike on this list, you've found it. The Honda Rebel 500 starts at just $6,799, and for that price, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck, including a 471cc, liquid-cooled, fuel injected engine, an anti-lock braking system, and a six-speed manual transmission. You don't get much in the way of bells and whistles, but the Honda Rebel is not a luxury item. It's a workhorse of a motorcycle. It's the kind of bike you take a summer job to buy so you can blow that two-star town and take the highway down to the big city where you can show the world what you've always known: that you're bound for greatness.
Okay, romantic fantasizing aside, the Honda Rebel is a great place to start your motorcycle journey. It's cheap, but it will get you where you want to go. When it comes to buying a brand new cruiser, it's hard to beat the Rebel's price. In the end, the Honda Rebel is a decent bike, but it's even more impactful as a symbol of freedom — they say "freedom isn't free," but how much does it cost? According to Honda, it costs $6,799 or so.
Suzuki Boulevard C50
Suzuki is best known for street bikes like the GSX-8R and the GSX-S1000GT+, which looks like something an anime hero would drive before attempting one of those sweet Akira slides. But the company has also diversified its portfolio in order to court audiences who might want something different — something like, say, a Harley-Davidson, but less expensive.
The 2025 Suzuki Boulevard C50 may look a bit generic when stacked up against any number of Harley-Davidson cruisers, but don't worry — there's more than enough chrome and oversized exhaust pipes to make you look really cool on Instagram. More importantly, the C50 provides a smooth ride, thanks to its 805cc fuel-injected twin-V engine. It also boasts the Auto Fast Idle System (AFIS), which takes coolant temperature into account and adjusts throttle-valve opening accordingly when cold-starting the engine.
This bike will set you back $9,299 if you get one new, which isn't exactly chump change, but it's way cheaper than any comparable Harley-Davidson cruiser, and beginner bikes are supposed to carry a modest price tag. If you want to get where you need to go in style but without spending HD money, the Suzuki Boulevard C50 just may turn out to be your weapon of choice.