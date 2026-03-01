5 Cheap Harley-Davidson Cruiser Alternatives For Bikers On A Budget

Harley-Davidson is a cornerstone of Americana, thanks to movies like "Easy Rider" and the mythic status of the endless American highway and the freedom it represents. The company may not be as popular as it was during its heyday – which has led to Harley-Davidson dealerships shutting down across the country – but when the average person thinks of motorcycles, especially choppers and cruisers, they often immediately associate them with the Bar and Shield.

However, that's not always the case. The 2024 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec is a cruiser from Japanese company Yamaha. While the company is often associated with smaller, zippier bikes, it has been making cruisers since the 1980s, and Yamaha still builds cruisers today. The Bolt R-Spec has a pretty compact frame for a cruiser, making it a great bike for newcomers to the motorcycle scene. A smaller frame is better for new bikers, and jumping straight to an oversized mammoth is an easy mistake for rookie riders to make.

Pricewise, the 2025 Yamaha Bolt R-Spec launched with an MSRP of just $8,999, which is a great price for a starter bike. Does its engine roar like a righteous beast the way an HD Sportster does? No. In fact, if you push the throttle to its limits, you may feel the frame rattle a bit more than you'd probably like. But at roughly half the price of a Sportster (which will set you back $15,999 to start), you're still getting a tremendous value for your money.