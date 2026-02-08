5 Unfortunate Mistakes New Motorcycle Riders Make

Riding a motorcycle is inherently dangerous, even for experienced riders. There's something sketchy about straddling a steel beast and hurtling down the freeway mostly unprotected in the midst of large cars, vans, SUVs, and semi-trucks. In 2023, over 15% of traffic fatalities in the United States were motorcycle riders, even though motorcycles made up only 3% of registered vehicles. NHTSA found in that same year that your chances of getting killed in an accident were 28 times higher if you were riding a motorcycle than if you were driving a passenger vehicle.

It's even worse for new motorcycle riders. According to a 1990 study of driving records from motorcyclists in Pennsylvania, crash rates for inexperienced riders ranged between two to four times higher than those of experienced riders. Some of that can be attributed to age (the newer riders that crashed a lot in the Pennsylvania data were mostly under the age of 22), but newer riders tend to make several mistakes that experienced riders don't. For example, many new riders start riding with bikes that are too powerful or too heavy for them. New riders often forget that drivers of cars don't see motorcyclists. New riders sometimes visually fixate too much on hazards. They don't wear helmets, despite of all the data showing that helmets save lives. And many don't bother to get any safety training before riding.

Mistakes are made in every hobby and pursuit, from computer programming to needlepoint. When it comes to riding motorcycles, though, beginner mistakes can be fatal. Hopefully, fewer of these mistakes will be made with practice and experience, and many can be avoided with a little education.